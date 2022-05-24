Thanet Schools Young Artist’s Festival 2022 exhibition now open

May 24, 2022

Thanet Schools Young Artist's Festival 2022 at The Margate School

More than 600 paintings by children and staff from 35 isle schools and colleges are now on display  in Margate.

Margate Rotary presents the Thanet Schools Young Artist’s Festival 2022 at The Margate School in the High Street.

The exhibition can be viewed from now until Sunday, June 5. The prize presentation will be on Saturday, June 4 from 10am.

Viewing times weekdays 10am to 5.30pm. Weekends 10am to 4.30 pm.

The themes for 2022 are:

Keystage 1 Sea Creatures: Life Beneath the Oceans and seas.

Keystage 2 Metamorphosis

Keystage 3 Supernova , space and beyond.

Keystage 4/5 Art activism and climate change

Teachers , Open forum on any of 2022 themes

Judges are Willow Winston , Ruth Geldard and Sandra Hampton.

