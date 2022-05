A man has been taken to a London hospital after falling from a height in Westgate this morning (May 24).

Kent Police was called at around 9am following a report a man had been injured after the fall in St Mildred’s Road.

Officers attended the scene with the South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Fire and Rescue and the air ambulance.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

St Mildred’s Road was closed while emergency services attended but has since reopened.