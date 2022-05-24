Our Isle’s Countryside and Coastline exhibition to open at Westgate Galleria

An exhibition celebrating Thanet’s countryside and coastline goes on show at Westgate Galleria this week.

Our Isle’s Countryside and Coastline will display work from 21 Thanet artists and include paintings, photography, sculpture and more. It opens on May 27 and runs until June 29.

Sarah Gibbon and Vivienne Rose, from arts organisation Shoreline which runs Westgate Galleria, said: “We ran an open call recently, asking for work on the theme of celebrating the beauty of our Isle’s countryside and coastline. All works selected are for sale and all of it is priced under £150, giving people an opportunity to own a piece of beautiful work by both established and emerging artists.

“Twenty-one local artists are featured, including Mike Samson, Lois Gunn and Kellie Hogben, alongside a few artists who are exhibiting their wonderful work for the first time. “All of the selected artworks, including paintings, prints, photography, ceramics and sculpture, will be exhibited alongside Westgate’s resident artists’ displays so visitors will find the Galleria filled with the colours of Thanet’s seas, fields and views in addition to the usual delightful arts and crafts on show here”

Entry is free, parking nearby is free, are open daily except Sundays, 10am to 5pm.

The Westgate Galleria is in Station Road.