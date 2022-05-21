Thanet business news: Faith in Strangers, Boys & Maughan, River Runner and hospitality openings, closures and sales

Faith in Strangers

The bosses of Cliftonville venue Faith in Strangers say they feel they have finally launched ‘properly’ despite first opening the doors in 2019.

Faith In Strangers origin story is riddled with bad luck. With a soft opening at the end of 2019 just before the pandemic hit, the team were soon forced to shut up shop. From there, as Covid was starting to loosen they began the launch process in April of last year but couldn’t commit to the space’s full potential and booking guest DJs.

Having battled for the last 12 months to stay afloat Faith In Strangers has come out the other side determined to become a household name within the nightlife community.

The Faith In Strangers concept is to be a space that can evolve and change from the workspace, to bar, to venue all with the push of a button.

Over the course of this summer Faith In Strangers is set to welcome some hotly tipped sectors including Mafalda, Coco Maria, Charlie Bones, and DJ legends DJ Paulette, Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Bill Brewster, Ashley Beedle, Luke Una, and George Fitzgerald plus more to be announced.

Faith In Strangers is a com­bined arts venue, with a heavy focus on music and other interests and innovative technologies with a multi-camera live streaming system, multi-channel surround sound and bespoke generative lighting installations.

Richard Randles, co-founder of Faith In Strangers said: “It’s been a long hard road, but now this feels like our proper launch. We’re really proud to have announced some great DJs and musicians to Margate this summer and there’s more that we’re still to announce! We’ve got a big old pipeline, with a lot more planned, but this feels like the beginning of something really special.”

For near­ly three decades, DJ Paulette has held res­i­den­cies at some of the most pres­ti­gious clubs and best par­ties in the world. She’ll be taking time out of her busy sched­ule of inter­na­tion­al clubs, fes­ti­vals, and writ­ing her new book, to jump on the train down to sun­ny Mar­gate on August 5.

Mafalda, the exceptional rising star, will debut on May 14th. Luke Una, lands tonight (May 21)and brings all his wealth of records from the Worldwide FM residency. George Fitzgerald pops over from Berlin for a SANDS Festival after party on June 11 with Charlie Bones making his first appearance on June 25.

Jeremy Duffy, co-founder of Faith in Strangers, said: “It’s incredibly satisfying to finally get onto implementing our vision with action rather than talk. Our first full launch party with Horse Meat Disco over the Easter weekend was everything I’d hoped for. It was a true discotheque. Super lovely and respectful crowd and staff team, a beautiful sunset and superb music late into the night. The recipe really does create a special and magical atmosphere.”

Faith in Strangers is based at 17 Ethelbert Crescent, Cliftonville.

Boys & Maughan

Matt Champ has been promoted to litigation department manager at Thanet and Canterbury solicitors Boys & Maughan. He succeeds Paul Reeves who has stepped back from leading the firm’s Margate-based team as he approaches retirement.

Matt reports to senior partner Andrew Baker, who heads Boys & Maughan’s management team and continues to oversee the practice’s litigation, employment law and personal injury specialists.

Andrew Baker said: “Paul Reeves is a hard act to follow but we are confident Matt Champ will prove to be a highly capable successor. Paul has made an enormous contribution to our firm over the years and we are glad he is continuing to support clients and maintain part of his caseload.”

Paul Reeves added: “It has been a privilege leading our team. Our specialists have had a significant impact on the smooth running of the business community and problem solving for local people over the years. Matt is hardworking and knowledgeable, and he provides an excellent service. I am confident that he will make a significant impact in his new role.”

Matt joined Boys & Maughan in 2015 and this is his fourth step up the career ladder in his time with the firm.

Matt said:“This promotion is a major milestone in my career with Boys & Maughan and I am delighted to embrace the challenge. Paul’s commitment to his clients over the years is second to none and I have learnt a great deal from him. I’m hoping that my no-nonsense attitude and love of getting on with things, will help us further consolidate our litigation practice. I am also looking forward to the prospect of expanding our offering further into the county.”

Paul Reeves now works on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. He continues to be responsible for landlord and tenant work and has passed his other litigation responsibilities to colleagues.

Paul was admitted as a solicitor in 1981 and joined Boys & Maughan in 1993.

He said: “My role has become increasingly challenging over the years due to external influences There were more local litigation solicitors in the past and problems have been compounded by court closures and under-investment in the legal system.

“Cases are too frequently adjourned at short notice and it commonly takes an hour to get through to the county court admin team on behalf of our clients. When there were difficulties in the past we would simply walk up the road and speak to a helpful member of staff in person.”

Boys & Maughan has 18 partners, with a mix of 10 female and eight male lawyers, based at its offices in Margate, Canterbury, Broadstairs, Birchington and Ramsgate.

The Pickled Herring

New Broadstairs restaurant The Pickled Herring has opened at 54 Albion Street.

The menu includes exclusive fish dishes and a Chef and Butcher Cuts section

Find out more on the Chef and Butcher facebook page here

Peckish Ramsgate

Takeaway Peckish has closed its Ramsgate store in Northwood Road for ‘the foreseeable future.’

The business says: “Sadly, business from the Ramsgate shop is no longer sustainable, so we are now closed for the foreseeable future.

“Whilst we are exploring other options for the premises, we would potentially be interested in a sale of lease and assets to a suitable buyer as an unbranded going concern and fully functioning takeaway.”

Peckish shops in Deal and Dover remain open.

River Runner

Ramsgate and Sandwich based River Runner – which offers seal and coastal boat trips, river picnics and more – has secured the tender at Sandwich Quay for the next 5 years.

On their facebook page they say: “This means everything to us and we want to thank each and every one of you for your continued support and custom throughout our first year. It’s you guys who have made it possible and given us the opportunity to keep going and growing. Those of you that know us know this is not just a job! This boat is our life on the outside of our family and full time jobs. A lot of people always ask us how do we do it, but If you love what you do you never work a day in your life.

“The time we spend on our boat is so rewarding, ensuring all our customers have the most enjoyable and safe journey whilst making memories comfortable in our company is our priority. The feedback we receive and the great atmosphere every trip is what makes us! This year we promised you bigger and better and that’s what we delivered the 8m Cougar catamaran, who knows what the next chapter will bring. So thanks again for everyone’s support and here’s to the next 5 years ahead.”

Find River Runner on facebook here

Proper Coffee House

Proper Coffee House on Margate High Street is on the market for offers in the region of £60,000.

The well-established coffee shop, currently headed up by town resident Lucy Cook, is voted No.1 on TripAdvisor by customers .

The shop is being sold with all appliances and fixtures & fittings included. Highlights are a La Marzocco barista coffee machine, a well organised counter, wooden tables and chairs for 40 covers and potential of the outside garden and seating area. There’s also a separate inside eating area towards the rear that’s perfect for small groups.

The shop is open daily with viewings strictly by appointment,.

Find more here

Dirtee Feast

Dirtee Feast has a permanent residency at the Ravensgate Arms, King Street, Ramsgate.

Menu includes Dirtee Burger, Special Cheesy Chorizo Mac, Barbecue Beef Tacos or speciality Veggie Burger

All dishes are created fresh, with locally sourced ingredients.

Takeaway is available, collection only for now.

Group bookings, Parties, Weddings, Date nights, all catered for.

Find Dirtee Feast on facebook here

Black Axe Throwing

An urban axe throwing centre has opened in Cliftonville.

Black Axe Throwing is fast paced, competitive and fun. Experts will guide you through safety basics to landing that all important bullseye to win the competition.

Black Axe Throwing is based in Edgar Road.

Find them online here

Ramsgate Boating Pool

The Boating Pool bar, cafe and Dough Eyes Pizza is open. The venture is being headed up by Westcliff Restoration Ltd which has taken on the lease and also has plans for a music studio.

The WRL team is made up of six people including Ramsgate set designer Leah Morgan and fellow Ramsgate resident Simon Trought, who has run a successful commercial recording studio for 20 years, whilst project managing and building unique spaces.

Also on the team are Ed Curry and Abi Hubbard who head up the Sourdough Eyes pizza operation in the site’s West building. East Kent baker Adam Hubbard and businessman Tim Hughes complete the team.

A music production and recording space will be operated by Soup studio with Simon Trough using his affiliation with Big Jelly studio and The Ramsgate Music Hall to work alongside them and strengthen the town’s standing as a music related destination. The studio will be soundproofed.

Find The Boating Pool on facebook here