Thanet Wanderers to launch free SEND hub sessions in June

Thanet Wanderers are starting a SEND hub with sessions for youngsters with special educational needs from June 7.

The hub will be open to students from 5 to 19 and will be all about having fun and learning new skills.

James Green, from Thanet Wanderers, said: “This is the first time the rugby club have ever done a club specific to special needs and we’re so excited about this amazing opportunity.

“We will be having quality coaches from the club itself and also from wooden spoon and inclusive sport who are specialists in this field. This hub is totally free with food and refreshments being served afterwards.

“We just ask that parents/carers fill in the online register prior to the hub starting. This Google form will help us with numbers and information such as dietary requirements.”

Sessions take place every Tuesday from June 7-July 19 from 5pm until 6pm training and 6pm to 6.30pm for refreshments.

The non-contact sessions are free of charge at Thanet Wanderers base, St Peter’s Rec, off Callis Court Road in Broadstairs.