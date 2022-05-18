Councillors approve 119m aggregate berth ‘replacement’ at Ramsgate Port

Thanet District Council’s Planning Committee tonight (May 18) approved an application for the installation of a 119m berth at the Port of Ramsgate.
It follows the removal of the previous berth 4/5 in November 2020, which had “reached the end of its operational life”.
The proposed berth consists of a floating pontoon held in place by steel piles. A hinged gangway will provide access whilst accommodating tidal movement. The berth will be longer and wider than the previous 70m long berth.
The contract for the berth was awarded to the firm that previously had its direct deal offer of two-for-one pontoons rejected by Thanet council.
The pontoons, owned by construction firm Bam Nuttall, had been the subject of the deal and destined to provide a new berth 4/5 at the port and to provide extra berthing for wind farm vessels at the Royal Harbour.
Councillors were asked to approve the £1.4million decision to buy the two 75 metre barges but members opted to reject the plan in December 2019.
However, it was put it out to tender but dropping proposals for the second pontoon at the harbour. The contract was then given to Bam Nuttall.
Floating Berth 4/5 transfers aggregates from ship to shore but the existing berth was decommissioned in November 2020 when Thanet council said it needed to be removed “as a matter of urgency.”
Brett Aggregates, which uses the berth, is currently bringing gravels in by road to the site at the Port of Ramsgate
Last year The Isle of Thanet News revealed the allocation for the project has increased from an original £1.497 million budget to £2.322million.
The rise in cost was blamed on the “unanticipated delay” due to the need for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be undertaken for planning and marine licence consents.
The council says it has a contractual obligation with Brett Aggregates to provide a berth for the handling of aggregates.
The replacement pontoon will mean there is capability for greater capacity for the aggregate conveyor belt. The old berth supported a 400 tonne per hour conveyor belt and was capable of docking 90m vessels.
The new berth will be fitted with a permanently fixed 3,000 tonne/hour conveyor… “to facilitate future expansion for the landing of bulk cargos, the trafficking of mobile plant and with a lifespan of a minimum of 30 years.” It will be capable of docking 120m vessels.
There has been considerable opposition to the project from councillors and residents.
The council has also submitted a Marine Licence application to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) for the sea based elements of the proposed development. This licence will be required prior to the start of construction of the berth.
The berth is scheduled to be installed during the summer months to avoid significant impacts on overwintering birds. As construction will be within a commercial port, the council says it is not considered that this would result in a significant impact upon tourism in the area.
Good , get it done as soon as possible
Why are you so keen Penelope? What benefits will the residents of Ramsgate, who have paid for this uncalled for investment, see?
Please tell us.
With no actual business prospect or plan in view this is madness.
Is it not the case that (right or wrong) TDC has a contractual obligation to maintain the berth facility?
Not to fulfill its obligations could end up just like the ban on live animal exports .. costs and damages of millions against TDC (ie the tax payers)
No, the Council can decide to close the loss making port at anytime and Bretts would have to place its seabed scrapings elsewhere. There is no business plan justifying this further waste of public money on top of the 30 million or thereabouts of public money sunk into the sink port. There was never an Environmental Impact Assessment for Bretts, TDC lied and apart from KCC designating Ramsgate as a port for aggregate security, the Port is as meaningless as Parkway Station. We must stop this madness.
Make a note of which councillors voted this through and do NOT vote for them next year. And note this is only a planning decision. Councillors should block any progress on the plan.
Agree!
It would be useful to know the revenue that TDC get from Brett Aggregates for the use of the port/this berth and then compare that to the £2.3m cost of the new berth. It may well be less expensive to cancel or buy out the lease from Brett. Another colossal waste of council tax payers money.
When Brett’s put the original berth in, extended it, put a new conveyor belt system in and maintained it, how come it is TDC’s responsibility to install a new berth.Who has been paying the business rates on the berth for last 20years. There seem to be lots of unanswered questions, including did the EIA take into account the capital dredging and the on going maintenance dredging , the costs don’t add up unless the frequency of use is going to change dramatically.
This poverty stricken Isle is essentially subsidising an aggregate business. Disgusting.