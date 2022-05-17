Crinoline and top hats will be in evidence as the Broadstairs Dickens Festival returns this June, marking its 85th year.

The festival, from June 16-19, marks the town’s link to the Victorian author who first came to visit in 1837 when he was 25.

After lodging at 12, High Street, where he worked on ‘Pickwick’, he took a house, which is now part of The Royal Albion Hotel, where he finished ‘Nicholas Nickleby’.

He also stayed at Lawn House, which is now Archway House, where he wrote part of Barnaby Rudge and finally at Fort House where he spent the majority of his holidays in Broadstairs and wrote part of ‘American Notes’, ‘David Copperfield’ and ‘The Haunted Man’.

It was at Fort House, now Bleak House, on his last long holiday in Broadstairs that he wrote ‘Our English Watering Place’ published in August 1852 and standing as a permanent reminder of his affection for the town.

In 1937, to commemorate the centenary of the author’s first visit, Gladys Waterer, the then resident of Dickens House, conceived the idea of putting on a production of David Copperfield and of having people about the town in Victorian dress to publicise it and the festival was born.

The Broadstairs Dickens Fellowship was formed the same year and today members meet in Broadstairs on the first Wednesday of each month.

Expect cricket, gin tasting, the festival play, talks, a Victorian Summer fair and music, the Grand Parade and more.

Find more details at https://www.broadstairsdickensfestival.co.uk/

Programme

THURSDAY, 16TH JUNE

7pm The Personal History of David Copperfield, at the Palace Cinema, Harbour Street

7.30pm Festival Play – A Tale of Two Cities at Sarah Thorne Theatre

FRIDAY, 17TH JUNE

10am – 5pm Victorian Summer Fair on Victoria Gardens

10am – 2pm Musical Entertainment at the Bandstand with local schools

10.45am Take coffee with costumed Dickensians at Artfuls, John Street

11am Barry Wootton and friends exhibition at Holy Trinity Church

Noon Dickensian Mini Golf at Lillyputt £4 in Dickensian costume Otherwise: £6

1.30pm Gin Tasting on Victoria Gardens, hosted by Artfuls

2.30pm Dickensian Beach Party and Picnic on Viking Bay

5pm Dickens the Celebrity: and how Broadstairs Helped (a bit) Lecture by Terry Prue from the Ramsgate Society at York Street Methodist Church Hall Tickets: £8 In advance or £10 on the door (cash)

7pm Dickens Declaimers at Dickens House Museum

7.30pm Festival Play – A Tale of Two Cities at Sarah Thorne Theatre

SATURDAY, 18TH JUNE

10am – 5pm Victorian Summer Fair on Victoria Gardens Meet the Victorian Street Musicians

10.45am Take coffee with costumed Dickensians at the Counting House, High Street

11am Barry Wootton and friends exhibition at Holy Trinity Church

11.30am Dickensians assemble at Pierremont War Memorial

Noon The Grand Parade from the War Memorial to Victoria Gardens

3pm Festival Play – A Tale of Two Cities at Sarah Thorne Theatre

5pm “Pursuing Mr Pickwick: in search of real Pickwickians”. The lecture will be presented by Dr. Cindy Sughrue OBE, Director of the Charles Dickens Museum in London York Street Methodist Church Hall Tickets: £8 In advance or £10 on the door (cash)

7pm Dickens Declaimers at Dickens House Museum

7.30pm Festival Play – A Tale of Two Cities at Sarah Thorne Theatre

SUNDAY, 19TH JUNE

10am – 5pm Victorian Summer Fair on Victoria Gardens Punch and Judy – performances during the day

10.45am Take coffee with costumed Dickensians at the Bandstand

11am Barry Wootton and friends exhibition at Holy Trinity Church

11.30am Open-air Church Service at Preachers Knoll

1.30pm Victorian Village Cricket Match on Victoria Gardens

2.30pm Concert by BAE Systems Brass Band on the Bandstand

5pm The Heritage of Gilbert and Sullivan A lecture by Bernard Lockett York Street Methodist Church Hall Tickets: £8 in advance, £10 on the door (cash)

6pm Songs of Praise at Holy Trinity Church

7pm Dickens Declaimers at Dickens House Museum

7.30 pm Festival Play – A Tale of Two Cities at Sarah Thorne Theatre