Fabulous transformation for Priory Infant School’s playground

Last year, the School Council at Priory Infant School in Ramsgate noticed that the playground markings were looking tired and in need of some attention. They decided that the school needed some new markings to brighten up the outdoor area.

Teacher Mrs Parish, who meets with the School Council every fortnight, said the children used questionnaires to help decide which markings they would like. They chose lots of exciting markings involving active games, maths activities, phonics and geography.

The children eagerly gave their wish list to Mr Holmes, PE co-ordinator, who contacted a company to come and transform the playground over the Easter holidays.”

And the transformation caused a buzz of excitement as the children came through the gates on the first day back.

Headteacher Ms Sandy said: “The parents were just as excited as the children and everyone couldn’t wait to try all the new markings out. Playtimes and lunchtimes have now been revitalised at Priory with a marked increase in active play- something that we all know is good for both physical and mental health.

“The children have enjoyed playing so many new games with their friends. They are moving in different ways on the new assault course and brushing up their geography skills by locating the different cities on the colourful United Kingdom map.

“This has been such a fabulous project showing the impact of true pupil voice in action- power to our wonderful pupils!”