Part of The Broadway closed following collision

UPDATE: Road now open

Emergency services have closed part of the road at The Broadway in Broadstairs by the viaduct following a collision.

Two ambulances and police car are at the scene after a teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. She is understood to have suffered minor injuries after reportedly trying to dart across the road.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a report of a collision involving a car and pedestrian in The Broadway, Broadstairs, at 1.50pm. Officers are currently at the scene along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

The Loop and No. 9 Stagecoach services are currently being diverted down Gladstone Rd/Osborne Rd/The Broadway.