Part of The Broadway closed following collision

UPDATE: Road now open
Emergency services have closed part of the road at The Broadway in Broadstairs by the viaduct following a collision.
Two ambulances and police car are at the scene after a teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. She is understood to have suffered minor injuries after reportedly trying to dart across the road.
A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a report of a collision involving a car and pedestrian in The Broadway, Broadstairs, at 1.50pm. Officers are currently at the scene along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service.”
The Loop and No. 9 Stagecoach services are currently being diverted down Gladstone Rd/Osborne Rd/The Broadway.
What is wrong with people?
Use the crossing 100yrds away ffs!
Probably taking on a phone!!!!!!!!!!
Why didn’t she use the crossing at the traffic lights.
Yes another moron with a phone.Too preoccupied and full of self importance ,to realize that cars use it.