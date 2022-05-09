Volunteers needed to get Margate FC ground ready for Isthmian Premier Division campaign

Margate Football Club is holding a Volunteers Day on Saturday, June 18 between 10am-3pm to prepare Hartsdown Park ahead of the 2022/23 season.

With numerous jobs around the ground to complete ahead of the new season, the club would be thankful to any supporters who could spare some time on that day to assist get ready for the Isthmian Premier Division campaign which will kick-off on Saturday, August 13.

The club will oversee operations on the day and will provide materials such as paint required but asks fans to bring any tools including paint brushes to assist.