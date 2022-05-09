Invite to learn how to create your own wildflower garden

Cliftonville East Councillors, along with the Palm Bay and Northdown Community Group and Friends of Botany Bay, are hosting a “No Mow May” open day on Saturday, May 28.

They will be demonstrating how you can build on the success of No Mow May by creating a year round wildflower meadow in your garden that benefits pollinators and can also look fantastic if done correctly.

“Creating a wildflower meadow doesn’t mean your garden will look scruffy, quite the reverse” says Cliftonville East Councillor, Cedric Towning. “We will be there with experienced gardeners explaining the process towards converting some of your green space to wildflower meadow. It’s a great opportunity to access free, expert advice on the tools and costs involved – which are surprisingly minimal.”

The event will be at Knockholt Road, CT9 3HP, at 10:30am on May 28. This site is where Friends of Botany Bay are already one year into the process transitioning a former neglected scrubland into a beautiful wild flower meadow.

Visitors will be able to meet the volunteers who are involved in the transition and get advice on how to recreate this at home. There will be complimentary soft drinks and biscuits.

Find the event page at: https://facebook.com/events/s/no-mow-may-open-day/685137115882576/