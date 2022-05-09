Haddon Dene swim team to head to national championships

The swim team from Haddon Dene prep school in Broadstairs has qualified for the national championships.

The team qualified after taking part in the Regional Primary School Swimming Championships at Guildford at the weekend.

Even more spectacular, the team, which was the only one from Thanet to compete, qualified in both freestyle and medley relays.

In the freestyle relay, each competitor swims 25m front crawl and in the medley relay there is one length of backstroke, one length of breaststroke and two lengths of front crawl.

The team will travel to Sheffield and compete at Pond Forge on June 18, facing some of the toughest competition in the UK.

Reuben, Ethan, Ewan (all in Year 6) and Ava (Year 5) are so excited to be representing not only their school but Thanet and Kent swimming as a whole.

Headmistress Joanne Parpworth said: “What an achievement for our team! We are so proud of all their efforts in preparing for this race.

“To be a very small school in Thanet, competing amongst the best schools nationally, is testament to the resilience of our children and excellent swim teaching at Haddon Dene.

“Our parents have been amazing, supporting and cheering the team on. We look forward to watching them shine at national level.”