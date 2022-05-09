Broadstairs Skip2BFit team head to Parliament for MPs challenge

Broadstairs Skip2Bfit boss John McCormack and his team will be in Parliament this week after challenging MPs to a “Skip Off.”

More than 650 MPs have been invited to take part in the Skip2BFit challenge in the Jubilee Room on Wednesday (May 11) after the Prime Minster’s questions between 1pm and 5pm.

Skip2Bfit aims to tackle childhood obesity by encouraging exercise and healthy eating whilst improving educational standards. The cross curricular national skipping programme idea incorporates science, numeracy and IT by using its own specially designed counting skipping ropes. The aim of the event is to raise awareness of Skip2bfit and prove that anyone, regardless of age or ability, can take part in skipping as a healthy exercise. By inviting the MPs to come along the team aims to make the Government more aware of how Skip2Bfit can motivate people to start exercising and to explain how important the funding is.

All the MPs have been asked to take up the 2 minute Skip2Bfit challenge and see how many skips they can do in two minutes. The Skip2Bfit rope is fully adjustable for the whole family to use and we are asking MPs to lead by example and see what they can do. Skip2Bfit passionately believes that the way forward, to change attitudes and lead healthier lifestyles, is to engage the whole family and a great way to do this is by doing the two minute fun Skip2Bfit challenge.

Many MPs have taken up the challenge before and will be trying it again to improve on their scores. Prizes of Skip2bfit workshops sponsored by partners BerryWorld and WinterWood Farms as well as kitbags, to give to a school in their constituency, will be awarded to the top three MPs and one for ‘Best effort’.