Thanet community news: Rotary donation, Pilgrims Hospices fundraiser, Rotary boot fair, mayor’s ball, SpeakUp CIC, Margate RNLI and miners’ grant

Football match for Pilgrims Hospice

A charity football match in aid of Pilgrims Hospices will be played at Margate Football Club on June 18 at 1pm.

The match is the second arranged by Hartsdown teacher Callum Pease and friends. Most of whom have relatives or friends who have been cared for by hospice staff.

Callum said: “The match is named the Sharon Pease Testimonial after my own mother who lost her battle with cancer. If it wasn’t for the work of the Pilgrims she would have suffered more than she had too. They are amazing and we as a group feel their work deserves funds from our community as they are beyond selfless.”

Pilgrims Hospice in Margate cared for Sharon after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2018.

Sharon, who had battled numerous medical problems including a crumbling spine and brain aneurysms, passed away at home in 2019.

This match has a 1pm kick off at Margate Football Club with a trophy being presented to the winning team at the end of the event.

Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington

The Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington is strongly committed to community service and fundraising for local causes and even though Covid lockdowns have curtailed our activities we have still managed to raise a substantial amount of money. Santa and his sleigh managed to tour the streets of Westgate and Birchington each Christmas and the door-to-door collections were very successful.

The Rotary President and his wife completed an 88 mile sponsored walk and, together with our sister club, the Inner Wheel, organised a hugely successful Race Night.

Recently, we were delighted to welcome the Nurse Manager of the Viking Chemotherapy Day Unit at QEQM, Carrie Merry and her Deputy, Joanna Watunga to a Rotary meeting and, after Carrie had explained to members and guests the range of treatments her department administers, Rotary President Chris Hedges was delighted to present a cheque for £2500. Carrie has quite a long wish-list of items which will enhance the experience of her patients and we look forward to hearing what has been purchased.

Our Rotary Club has a long association with the Viking Day Unit since it moved into its purpose-built unit in 2007 and much of the initial funding for the new facility came from Rotary’s 70’s Extravaganza held in Quex Park in 2008 (the poster for this event is still on display in the waiting room, remembering performances by Suzi Quatro, T Rex and the Glitter Band all hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Kaddy Lee-Preston)

We are delighted to be able to continue to support their outstanding work.

To find out more about our Rotary Club activities please have a look at our website: www.wb-rotary.co.uk or come along as a guest to one of our Tuesday evening meetings. Contact Dave Alker on 01843 845783 to arrange a visit.

Margate Rotary boot fair

Margate Rotary Boot Fair is back…Sunday 22 May.

Time to sort out your unwanted goods and join us for the first Boot Fair of the Year.

Palm Bay Recreation Ground CT9 3PP.

Gate opens at 7am

NO TRADE PLEASE

Cars £8

Vans £12

Just turn up at 7am to secure a pitch. We look forward to seeing you there.

SpeakUp CIC

SpeakUpCIC event on Tuesday 10th May – 10.30am to 1.00pm – to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week and the theme this year is Loneliness.

The event is being held at ‘Olby’s’ in Margate. The owner of the venue has very kindly allowed us to use this space which has full disability access.

The event will be interactive with lots of positive creative and fun activities for people to enjoy and participate in – all based around the theme of finding ways to help reduce the impact of loneliness . There will be an information table where LWKM partners can promote their services and we are hoping that partners and their clients will be able to join us.

Refreshments will be served throughout the event and there will be plenty of opportunity for people to engage with others while learning more about support that is available.

Margate RNLI

Margate RNLI held its first open day in several years yesterday (May 7).

The event also included a visit from Ramsgate RNLI for a rescue demonstration and music from The Snottledogs.

A Margate RNLI spokesperson said: “The aim was to hopefully attract some volunteers to join the fundraising and shop teams and showcase the station to our supporters with the opportunity to meet the crew and see the lifeboats close up.

“A rescue demonstration was held involving both our own lifeboats and the Trent and B class lifeboats from our neighbours and colleagues at Ramsgate. Thank you to shanty band ‘The Snottledogs’ for providing the entertainment which got the crowds singing, Hilderstone Radio Society who staged a Special Event Station spreading the word worldwide and of course the hard work of the fundraisers and most of all of course thanks to the public who came along and hopefully gained an insight into what we do.”

Margate Mayor’s ball

A mayor’s ball event was held at St Augustine’s to mark the end of the tenure of Cllr Mick Tomlinson and his mayoress and wife Shirley Tomlinson.

The event was attended by mayors past and present from across the isle and Charter Trustees.

Margate Charter Trustees will now hold their annual general meeting and mayor-making ceremony at the Cecil Square Baptist Church on Monday, May 16 from 7pm.

Trustees cordially invite the townspeople of Margate and honoured guests to attend. Seats should be taken by 6.45pm.

Cllr Heather Keen is due to be installed as the new mayor.

Miners’ grant

A charity is offering a £200 grant to former coal miners to help them cope with the rise in fuel costs in 2022.

CISWO – the coal mining charity – has launched the scheme to provide some support towards combatting the huge hike in the energy price cap which came into effect in April.

The one-off grant will be available to former coal miners, or their partners or widows, who are identified as being particularly vulnerable due to being on a low income, live in their own home and are responsible for paying for energy costs.

It is also only available to those former mineworkers who have ten years’ service in the industry or those whose last place of work was in the industry. Only one grant is available per household.

The price rises will see millions of people having to pay around £700 more each year to heat their homes.

And with former miners often suffering from health issues, poor mobility and managing on low incomes, they may be disproportionately impacted by the changes.

Nicola Didlock, Chief Executive at CISWO, said: “We are very aware that many of our beneficiaries are vulnerable and susceptible to the cold, especially those on low incomes and trying to cope with ill-health, mobility issues and older properties to maintain.

“We want to ensure that those individuals are identified and supported to keep warm and healthy, particularly during the colder months as the energy price rise begins to impact those most affected.”

CISWO’s Personal Welfare team will be identifying people in need and supporting them to get the help they are entitled to. As well as the CISWO grant, they will help people to obtain other financial aid and subsidies from the government.

For more information about claiming the £200 CISWO grant, visit www.ciswo.org.uk or call 01623 625 767.