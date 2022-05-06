11 things to see and do in Thanet this weekend (May 7-8, 2022)

Saturday, May 7

Interchangeable Craft Emporium Saturday indoor market

Centenary Hall 19 Hardres Street, Ramsgate,10am to 4pm

Indoor Market Fair of artisan, handmade, crafts, gifts, goods, decorations and varied wares plus coffee n cake cafe and art gallery.

For stallholder enquiries email intercraftemporium@outlook.com

Drapers Windmill

Drapers Windmill will be open to the public as part of National Mills Weekend May 7-8.

The national event is under the banner of the SPAB (Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings) and Drapers Windmill Trust has participated in it since it was first organised in the 1980s.

Drapers Mill was built in 1845 by John Holman, a millwright from Canterbury.

The mill is now in the care of Kent County Council which is fully supported by the Drapers Windmill Trust. The Trust is responsible for the day to day running and restoration with larger projects financed by the authority,

The mill will be open both days from noon to 4pm and admission is free.

There will be guided tours and, weather permitting, the windmill’s sweeps will be turning and the 100 year old gas engine can be seen running. There will also be light refreshments and opportunities to buy souvenirs – including wholemeal stone ground flour produced in the mill.

Drapers Mill opens up to the public at weekends during the Summer. Volunteers are welcome.

Find Drapers Windmill at St Peter’s Footpath, Dane Valley, Margate CT9 2SP.

Find out more on the Trust website here

Cliftonville Outdoor Cinema – Pretty Woman

From £3-£9.99 via eventbrite

The Oval Bandstand and lawns Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, May 7, 7:30pm-11pm

Pretty Woman is a romantic comedy film directed by Garry Marshall, from a screenplay by J. F. Lawton. The film stars Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, and features Héctor Elizondo, Ralph Bellamy. The film’s story centres on down-on-her-luck Hollywood escort Vivian Ward and wealthy businessman Edward Lewis. Vivian is hired to be Edward’s escort for several business and social functions, and their relationship develops over the course of her week-long stay with him…

The movie is rated 15

PROGRAMME

7:30pm – Doors open (drinks and snacks available)

8:30pm – Pretty Woman

11pm – event closes

FOOD + DRINK

The GRASS Bar will be onsite serving a full selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks including beer, prosecco, wines, spirits and soft drinks. Hot drinks will also be available at the bar. Popcorn and selection of treats are available from the concession stall. Card payments preferred. Deckchair seating is included in all tickets.

Tickets are issued by e-tickets. Tickets are strictly non-transferable and non-refundable. If it rains the cinema will go ahead and remember you will not get a refund.

Strictly No alcohol to be taken into the outdoor cinema.

No dogs or pets (except registered guide dogs). All under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Find tickets here

The Wooden Box Gallery Group Art Show

Runs until 8th May.

The show features colourful work including paintings, screen prints, collages, drawings, light-boxes and sculptures…from three artists : the Cameron Twins, Midnight Riot and Rebekah Sunshine .

A collaborative show of paintings, prints, sculptures, installation, digital montage & lightboxes.

The artists, from different backgrounds, at different stages in their life & career come together in this collective show. Each artist makes use of strong, garish & naive styles with an oversaturated, bright colour palette to create a surreal & intense quality in their work. The vivid colours and a child-like, layered, juxtaposing & sometimes claustrophobic ensemble of images allows the artists to work playfully, exploring the ideas surrounding childhood imagination, dreams, memories, secrets and desire.

Incorporating recognisable, fun images and pop-culture references from our childhood & pop culture, each artist enjoys using popular imagery, motifs which are nostalgic and colourful which adds to the connectivity of our art across ages and social confines whilst still remaining personal and anecdotal of all our individual childhoods.

Entrance is free.

The gallery is at 92 High Street, Ramsgate

The Dance with LTJ Bukem

A night of Jungle and DnB at Ramsgate Music Hall

Doors Open: 9:30pm

LTJ Bukem with a special extended set on Saturday 7th May in Ramsgate Music Hall.

Set over two intimate floors, Ramsgate Music Hall has set itself apart with a wide genre offering over a consistently solid programme. With the wonderful D&B sound system, this night of the finest DnB, Jungle and Breaks from LTJ Bukem and Metalheadz mainstay Blocks & Escher

18+ event. Tickets £17.50

Click here to book tickets

Pop-Up Makers’ Market at the Italianate Greenhouse, Ramsgate

May 7, 11am-3pm

Makers Markets supports small businesses through its community – starting small and local.

RNLI Margate Lifeboat Mayday open day

RNLI Margate lifeboat station, May 7, 10am – 4pm

The boats will be out on display, and you’ll have an opportunity to have a good look around the boat hall, taking in some of the history of the fascinating station and meeting some of the amazing volunteers who do so much for the local community.

There will be live music from local shanty band ‘The Snottledogs’, and a chance to test your arm in the ‘Welly Wanging’ contest, with a prize for the best throw!

The Northman at Palace Cinema Broadstairs (15)

Directed by Robert Eggers, US, 2hr 17mins

Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Bjork, Willem Dafoe, Claes Bang & Anya Taylor-Joy

An epic Viking tale of revenge from Robert Eggers.

A young boy witnesses the betrayal and slaying of his father, a Viking King, by his own uncle. Taken into slavery the child prince swears he will return as a man to avenge his murdered father, save his mother and take back the kingdom that is rightfully his.

Mesmerising, hallucinatory, majestic and action-packed, this much anticipated tale of marauding vikings has an incredible cast with Alexander Skarsgård (Succession), Ethan Hawke (Boyhood, Juliet Naked), Nicole Kidman (Cold Mountain, Paddington), Claes Bang (The Square, Dracula) Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, Last Night in Soho), musician Bjork and Willem Dafoe (returning to work with Eggers after filming The Lighthouse together).

Saturday 7 May Sunday 8 May Tuesday 10 May Thursday 12 May

Book tickets here

Sunday, May 8

Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope

Sarah Thorne Theatre in Broadstairs, 7:30pm

Written and performed by Mark Farrelly, Directed by Linda Marlowe

Fresh from its Off-Broadway debut and milestone 100th performance, Mark Farrelly’s hugely acclaimed solo play comes to the Sarah Thorne Theatre.

From a conventional upbringing to global notoriety via The Naked Civil Servant, Quentin Crisp was one of the most memorable figures of the twentieth century. Openly gay as early as the 1930s, Quentin spent decades being beaten up on London’s streets for his refusal to be anything less than himself. His courage, and the philosophy that evolved from those experiences, inspire to the present day. Naked Hope depicts Quentin at two phases of his extraordinary life: alone in his Chelsea flat in the 1960s, certain that life has passed him by, and thirty years later, giving a performance of his one man show An Evening with Quentin Crisp in New York.

Tickets on the door £18

Click here to book tickets

Footsteps with Page Mason School of Dance

May 8, Margate Winter Gardens, 3pm

Come and join the Page Mason School of Dance and Drama at their annual show at Margate Winter Gardens, travelling through their musical journey, ‘Page by Page‘ , curtain up 3pm.

The whole school ranging from students aged 2 years up to adults will be performing dances inspired by stories old and new in all genres including Ballet, Tap, Modern Theatre Dance, Flamenco, Street Dance, Contemporary, Musical Theatre, Acrobatic Arts and more!

Full Price: £15, Concession: £13.50, Booking Fee: £1 per

Click here to book tickets

A Journey to Death – Tracey Emin

Margate artist Tracey Emin’s work on show at the Carl Freedman gallery until June 19.

A Journey To Death features new prints, large-scale monotypes and bronze sculptures.

Exhibition details describe the work as: “ Raw, emotionally powerful drawings and paintings interrogating the nature of life, death and mortality.”

Entry is free. The Gallery in Union Crescent is open Wednesdays – Sundays from 12-6pm

Please see visiting information for Carl Freedman Gallery before you visit.