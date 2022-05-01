Thanet business news: Obsessions Salon, Boys & Maughan, Q2 Signature Group, Home & Roost and Flambeau

Obsessions Salon Ramsgate

Obsessions Salon in Ramsgate has won the best salon in the UK title from Corporate Live Wire Global awards.

The accolade followed on the heels of a best hair salon in Kent award, scooped two years in a row, and adds to 10 awards from previous years.

Salon boss Jennifer Louise said: “I am so proud as I work so hard, looking at every single touchpoint of the business over and over again and tweaking them for our ideal client.

“My team work so hard in delivering the experience to the customer exactly as I dream it in my head. They are an asset to my business and working alongside them is a dream. I am very blessed.

“The last two years have been the most complex business challenge I have ever overcome, and although our industry is still suffering majorly, we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and this award is the pat on the back we all needed.

“The team are so happy, and we plan to celebrate later in the year with all our lovely clients. A huge thank you to every client who chooses us in a town with so many choices.”

Find Obsessions Salon at 16 York Street, Ramsgate.

Boys & Maughan

Boys & Maughan has promoted experienced and knowledgeable lawyers Andrea Huckstepp, Christine Anderson and Victoria Simpson to its partnership, taking the total number of partners at the firm to 18.

Andrea is known for being practical and committed to her divorce and separation clients whilst maintaining a non-confrontational approach. Christine and Victoria are residential property lawyers who have track records for delivering high quality advice and service to home movers.

Additionally, a new senior lawyer role has been created within the firm and nine candidates have been successful in their applications.

Boys & Maughan’s senior lawyers are Elliot Aish (Senior Solicitor), Vicki Attwood (Senior Solicitor), Wendy Burgess (Senior Solicitor), Holly Evans (Senior Solicitor), Kathleen Gray (Senior Solicitor), Eleanor McCabe (Senior Solicitor), Paula Patton (Senior Solicitor), Stuart Gilbert (Senior Chartered Legal Executive), and Leah Turtell (Senior Licensed Conveyancer).

It is a record round of promotions for Boys & Maughan and the 12 candidates took up their new posts on 1 April.

Andrew Baker, Senior Partner at Boys & Maughan Solicitors said: “These promotions, marking the biggest tranche of promotions ever at one time at Boys & Maughan, underline the continued strength of the firm and scale of our ambitions for future growth.

“Our new partners and senior lawyers have contributed significantly to our success and, on behalf of our senior team, I would like to congratulate them all.

“All these promotions have demonstrated high degrees of competency in their previous roles, and the partnership is delighted to give them their next step up the career ladder.

“In order to achieve our ambitions, it is vital that we have the best people in place. As partners and senior lawyers, these 12 specialists will help develop our services and lead by example as they guide, develop and supervise other lawyers and support staff.”

Creating the role of senior lawyer marks a break from the equivalent job titles of associate and senior associate used by some other local firms.

“We expect our new senior role to aid career progression for our fee earners and, in doing so, wanted to give candidates a title that would be easily and immediately understood by the public and clients,” explains Andrew.

“It has always been our policy to actively seek opportunities to promote from within, wherever possible, and we have a long history of staff rising through the ranks.”

Boys & Maughan now has 62 lawyers in total across its six main offices, who are ably supported by 86 secretaries and administrators.

Q2 Signature Group

The Q2 Signature Group based in Broadstairs is the parent company of Quick2Care and Quick2Hire, sister staffing solutions companies specialising in staffing within the healthcare industry (Quick2Care) and Hospitality, Haulage, Administration and Construction (Quick2Hire).

Quick2Care was established in July 2017 to be one of the leading care agencies in the United Kingdom. The directors and managers all have vast experience in the care industry and have won care industry national awards.

As healthcare professionals they have worked in hospitals and care homes, worked as agency staff and managed large care facilities both in the public and private sectors, so they have great insight into what is expected of agency staff supporting care companies and what is required to look after vulnerable people well and with kindness and compassion. As the company has grown, there has been an increase in the need for staffing within other industries, thus Quick2Hire was established to meet the demand whilst retaining the same level of quality, dedication, and professionalism that Quick2Care embodies.

As of April 2022, the company has reached £1 million in turnover, pushing it into one of the top 4% companies just in time for the company’s 5-year anniversary.

A spokesperson said: “This would not have been possible without our fantastic CEO/Managing Director Darren Humby. Darren was a veteran and senior nurse who didn’t like the way the care industry operated and chose to pack it all in to start his own care company.

“Since then it has gone from a piece of paper and a garden shed to a top 4% company with its own office, individual placements, recruitment, finance, marketing and management teams, as well as a large client basis and staffing pool all across the UK and Northern Ireland.”

Find more information at https://quick2staff.co.uk/

Home & Roost Manston

This year’s “State of Britain’s Hedgehogs” report, produced by The British Hedgehog Preservation Society gives the first clear proof that feeding hedgehogs in our garden really helps them. So Home & Roost have teamed up with Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital to launch the Hedgehog Feeding Station Starter Kit, with everything you need to start helping hedgehogs in your garden this spring.

Family run business Home & Roost make award-winning, solid wood products for pets and wildlife from their workshops in Manston.

“We’ve been making hedgehog houses for many years now” said Home & Roost Director Alan Brimm. “Our customers include many rescue centres and animal hospitals as well as thousands of members of the public who offer a helping hand to hedgehogs in the garden.”

“So we’ve been in no doubt that helping hedgehogs in the garden works” said Alan “But it’s great to have that belief finally backed up by the science.”

This year’s report shows that whilst hedgehog populations in rural areas are still dwindling fast, populations in towns and cities are stabilising and in some areas even starting to increase.

“We are confident that this news will see even more people wanting to help hedgehogs in the garden” said Alan. “When people set out to help wildlife they want to be sure they are doing the right thing. We get hundreds of questions about the do’s and don’ts of helping hedgehogs. That’s why we teamed up with the experts at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital to put together our Feeding Station Starter Kit.”

The kit provides everything you need to get started feeding hedgehogs in the garden, along with an expert guide on the dos and don’ts and how to make your garden safe and friendly for hedgehogs.

Find more here https://home-and-roost.prowly.com/187086-new-product-launch-a-head-start-for-hedgehogs

Flambeau

The world-wide manufacturer of moulded thermoplastic products, parts, and assemblies reaches a new landmark this spring as it marks its 75th year of business

Since its inception in 1947, and celebrating with Flambeau are the associates in manufacturing facilities in Baraboo, Wisconsin; Columbus, Indiana; Madison, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Middlefield and Sharon Center, Ohio; as well as affiliates in Ramsgate, and Saltillo, Coahuila Mexico.

Before relocating permanently to Baraboo in 1950, Flambeau had its start in the northern Wisconsin rural community of Bruce. There, two brothers, William “W.R.” and Edwin Sauey, together with other family members built a garage-sized building by hand to house their first injection moulding machine, built by their tool-and-die experienced father, Ole Sauey, and their brother, Norman Sauey.

The young company was named for the nearby Flambeau River, and the brothers were soon

manufacturing useful and successful products, such as a frog fishing lure that became popular with anglers throughout the Midwest.

From those humble beginnings, Flambeau has become a company of over 2,500 associates and a manufacturer of complex parts, sub-assemblies, and finished consumer products for over 40 unique industries. With over 1,400,000 square feet of production space, Flambeau is ranked year-after-year in three major categories of Plastics News Magazine’s top 100 lists of companies for Injection Molders, Blow Molders, and Mold Makers.

With facilities and offices across the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, and China, Flambeau manufactures OEM parts and products for the automotive, appliance, trucking, construction, agriculture, medical, and other industries.

In 1999 Flambeau expanded into Europe with purchase of UK Blow Moulder, Blowspeed in Ramsgate,, quickly following with the acquisition of L & P Plastics of Margate in 2000, integrating it into Flambeau Europlast of Ramsgate.