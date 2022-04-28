Entry deadline for Turner Contemporary annual Portfolio Art Competition extended

The entry deadline for Turner Contemporary’s annual Portfolio Art Competition has been extended to May 11.

The competition is open to all school children across Kent and Medway, plus teachers and community groups. Prizes include having artwork displayed in the gallery as part of an exhibition this Summer.

This year’s theme is ‘Belonging’, inspired by Ingrid Pollard’s work, who is one of the artists who was shortlisted for Turner Prize 2022. Her major show is coming to Turner Contemporary this July.

Turner Contemporary is collaborating with People Dem Collective and the Lived Experience Crew for the judging panel.

The competition is open to those in Kent and Medway who are:

Students aged 4-18 years.

Further & Higher education students (all ages).

Teachers, teaching assistants and professionals working in an educational establishment

Current teacher trainee students

Youth and adult community groups, including Alternative Provision, NHS Support Services and in patients, Youth Offending Services, Support Groups, Pupil Referral Units, Health and Wellbeing

Students and staff from Universities in Kent and Medway.