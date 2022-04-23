Two arrested after man suffers serious head injuries in Ramsgate assault

A man has suffered serious head injuries during an incident in Ramsgate last night (April 22).

Kent Police was called to a disturbance in the gardens near Albion Place at around 10.30pm. Officers attended the area and found a man in his 30s with serious head injuries. He was taken to hospital.

Two men, aged 23 and 22, were found nearby and arrested on suspicion of assault.

The area was taped off this morning while police continued investigations.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in that area. Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/75688/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website.