Job fairs and open days coming up in Thanet as more people are moved back into work

Seventy-nine Thanet people moved into full-time employment last month (March) according to data from JobCentre Plus.

The number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits such as Job Allowance and Universal Credit stood at 5,599, a 31% reduction from this time last year.

The number of 18-24 year olds claiming was 869, a 44% reduction from last year.

JobCentre Plus is continuing with its fortnightly jobs fairs at the Argyle Centre site in Ramsgate. More than 60 jobseekers attended a Department of Work and Pensions organised jobs fair on April 6 in Ramsgate.

Six employers were offering vacancies across several sectors, including opportunities with the Home Office who are recruiting 260 people across the South East to work at either Manston, Dover or from home.

Other employers at the event included Caremark, CH Staffing, TSS and Quick 2 Care.

Brook Street is recruiting on behalf of the Home Office and said they would be offering at least 38 people a job while TSS said they would be offering 4 people roles..

On May 6 Broadstairs College will be hosting a Care Fair for care providers recruiting in the area. There were over 800 opportunities in the last care fair hosted by the college and similar opportunities are expected at the next event.

UPCOMING JOB FAIRS

20/04/2022 10:00-14:00 Way to Work Jobs Fair (DWP organised) Argyle Centre, Ramsgate 04/05/2022 10:00-14:00 Way to Work Jobs Fair (DWP organised) Argyle Centre, Ramsgate 06/05/2022 10:00-14:00 Care Fair (EK College organised) EK College Mill Lane, Margate

Anyone interested in attending should speak to their JobCentre work coach to book a space.

Any employers who would like to attend or need support with their recruitment needs can email thanet.recruitment@dwp.gov.uk

JobCentre work service manager Anthony March said: “We’ve had really positive feedback from both employers and attendees to previous jobs fairs with several customers being offered second stage interviews on the day.

“It has been agreed for the former Manston Fire Training Centre to be used to process asylum seekers in Thanet, brigning hundreds of opportunities. We have been supporting contractors at our jobs fairs with their recruitment with at least 40 customers gaining employment at our last event.”

Recruitment open days are also being held at Dreamland for seasonal greeters and ride operators,on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 from 10am-1pm both days.

‘Guest experience host’ roles are on a casual worker basis for the 2022 season.

The job is described as: “To provide information to our day visitors and event guests, helping with enquiries and where possible encourage upsell in secondary revenue areas. The aim of the role will be to provide guests a fantastic memorable experience, increase dwell time and encourage repeat visits.”

Ride operator roles are also on a casual basis for the season. Employees will greet guests, as well as operating the Scenic Railway and Big Wheel, monitor queue lines and height check guests and be willing to work flexible hours including weekends, Bank Holidays and evenings

No previous experience is necessary as full training will be provided.

Anyone who wants to attend the open days must register their interest first via the Dreamland website.

Second interviews, which will take the format of group sessions, for those shortlisted will take place on Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5.

There are also jobs on offer with Dreamland bar partners at Barserve Co Ltd, an events and festivals bar company.

Starting in May, Barserve Co. are looking for people to join their team for the Summer 2022 season. There are a variety of roles, including bar staff, stock, supervisor and managerial positions available.

For more information send your CV to Josh Wallace at josh@barserveco.com

Dreamland is opening for the 2022 season on May 29.