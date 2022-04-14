Open days at Westbrook Bowls Club

Westbrook Bowls Club will be holding two open days in May.

The lawn bowls club is at Westbrook Bay and the clubhouse and greens are managed and operated by its members.

The open days for 2022 are on May 1 and May 7 at 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm.

New members of any gender, age and experience are welcomed to play this fun game.

The outdoor bowls season runs from the end of April until the end of September and the club play friendly and league matches and competitions. Throughout the season there are roll-ups, known as Umbrellas, on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon from 2pm.

For beginners the club coach offers sessions on a Monday afternoon starting at 2pm. The first three sessions are free.

During the year the club holds fun days and charity days. They also have a winter indoor fun programme of table tennis, carpet bowls, darts and cards.

A spokesperson said: “We are happy to host for other institutions as well so if you belong to any other social clubs and bowls might be of interest let us know and we can organise a taster session. We have, for example, hosted a Brownies Scouts group.

We have a welcome pack that describes the club activities and facilities in more detail.”

The club begins play on April 16 and the first Umbrella will take place on May 2.

For more information: wwwhugofox.com/community/westbrookbowlsclub

Call the clubhouse on 07726924133 or the media secretary 07726924247