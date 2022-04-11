Margate’s The Centre welcomes Palms Pizza and Curve Roaster coffee as last units are now filled

The Centre in Margate is now fully let after deals have been secured for the last vacant units.

LCP, which manages the shopping centre on behalf of landlord Evolve Estates, has agreed a five-year lease with Palms Pizza for unit 16, while Curve Roaster coffee shop has taken unit 12 also on a five-year lease.

Joshua Ward, who is opening Palms Pizza with business partner Stuart Clarke, said: “We are bringing a New York-style pizza-by-the-slice restaurant to Margate, which is something Stuart and I have wanted to do for a long time now.

“We think where we’re opening in The Centre is the perfect spot next to the music venues and bars. As well as a sit-in service, we will have a click and collect service and eventually delivery, too.”

Palms Pizza, which opens on April 15 with a promotional deal of £1 per slice, has created three local jobs. Six varieties of pizza will be available and this will be extended over the next few months.

Their arrival comes just weeks after Crybaby Jazz, a Prohibition-era style club that hosts live acoustic sessions and jazz bands, opened at the centre.

The new tenants join 17 other retailers, including Boots, Peacocks and Card Factory, plus UpMargate, the retail, pop-up and studio space for fledgling businesses, traders and artists, Elsewhere music venue and record store and baker Modern Provider.

Phil Murphy, asset manager at Evolve Estates, said: “The Centre is a thriving and colourful shopping destination in the heart of the town, attracting 65,000 shoppers a month.

“It is a haven for great independents, high street names and, of course, UpMargate. With confidence continuing to grow in the high street, we’re really pleased to have let the final two units to local traders as they gear up for the busy summer trade.”