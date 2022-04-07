Custom motorbikes heading to Dreamland for The 101 Run

Custom and vintage motorcycles will be heading to Dreamland this Summer for DicE magazine’s The 101 Run.

Some 50 vehicles will be showcased at the event at the Hall By The Sea on Saturday, July 16.

This year will see new builds from Vincent Summers, Louie Deathgrip, the Last Week of July, Guildford Customs and more. There will also be vendors such as Bonzorro, Slackjaw Apparel, Demonlung, Deathgrip, OSD leather and Sea Of Rocks.

The show runs from 10am to 6pm, last entry 5pm.

Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult (18+)

Tickets:

Early Bird General Admission £27.50

General Admission £33.00