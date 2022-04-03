Pitchside: Rams fleeced by Millers

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Cray Valley PM (3) 4 Vs Ramsgate (0) 1

14 Barrington 72 Ajayi Pen

40 Gayle

41 Ibrahiym

82 Edgar

It was a bright sunny day at the aptly named Artic stadium with a biting, icy cross wind.

Rams got us underway and started brightly, Jadama being fouled almost every time he received the ball in the early stages. The Millers obviously see him as the Rams danger man.

In the 13th Rams were on the attack, Miller (Rams) got clattered in the back of his legs by Green but the ref waved away Rams appeals for a free kick. The ball was played forward to Barrington who drifted past the statuesque Rams defence unchallenged and placed the ball with aplomb into the bottom left of Russell’s goal.

Jadama was having a great game in the midfield for the Rams but there were bullying tactics of the Millers side, showing their strength and power and certainly bossing the game.

Rams created opportunities with Bate down the left which were easily defended by the Millers defence. It was all Rams for five minutes with Bate creating opportunities for Jadama with a shot blocked for a throw, Bate again crossed for Ajayi but his effort was blocked again, this time for a corner.

In the 40th Rams were taken apart defensively as Gayle finished off a well worked move from the Miller’ just passing the ball right through the Rams.

At the 41st total calamity at the back as Fitchett appeared to leave the ball for Russell. There was no call from either and this allowed Ibrahiym to dash in, nick the ball and slot home the easiest of opportunist goals. This came just as the Rams needed to settle and get into the dressing room. 3 down at half time and the game all but gone.

Rams came out for the second half with their heads up and started at pace. They were awarded an early free kick, wide left as Bate was brought down again, was this the opportunity to get back in the match? The cross came over but was easily taken by Lewington in the Millers goal.

Millers were straight on the attack, Adeyemo fired from range, a great stop from Russell.

Millers were controlling the game and stopping the Rams from playing, however at the 61st Chapman broke through from midfield but his shot lacked any conviction and the attack comes to nothing. At the 63rd Millers break again, Barrington goes through, Russell came out quickly and broke up the attack. The 66th and another Millers attack saw Edgar shoot low to Russell’s right who got down quickly to save.

The 70th and Jadama broke into the penalty area and was brought down yet again, this time though it was a penalty kick. Up stepped Ajayi to fire down the middle and pull back what could only be a consolation goal for the Rams.

The 80th and Jadama was shoved off the ball in the middle of the park and Barrington picked up the ball, fired from range and hit Russell’s righthand post.The 82nd and Millers are awarded a free kick in a good area. Edgar stepped up, hit a piledriver straight at Russell but it went right through him and into the back of the net to finish off Rams.

Rams are lucky with the other results and remain in the final playoff spot but now only one point ahead of Herne Bay, after four defeats in a row the pressure is mounting.

The teams:

Cray Valley PM (Millers) Ramsgate (Rams)

1Chris Lewington, 1Jacob Russell

3Nathan Green 2Jerald Aboagye (off45)

6Ali Tumkaya 6Denzelle Olopade (Y90)

7Denzel Gayle 8Mitchell Chapman (off73)

9Marcel Barrington 9Oliver Bate

10Ade Adeyemo (Y48) (off89) 10Ashley Miller (off61)

12Alex Brefo 14Joshua Ajayi

14Matthew A-Warren 16Jamie Coyle

15Anthony Edgar 17Ben Fitchett (Y65)

18Hassan Ibrahiym (off67) 19Jake McIntyre

20Ian Gayle (off71) 20Tijan Jadama (Y82)

4Paul Semakula (on71) 3Karn Miller-Neave

5Nathaniel Blanks 4Lee Prescott (on73)

8Jack Sammoutis (on67) 5Callum Emptage

11Francis Babalola 12William Hoare (on61)

19Raheem Sterling-Parker 15Harvey Smith (on45)

Ramsgate supporters man of the match: Tijan Jadama

Attendance: 144

Entertainment: 3*

Rams next in action:

09 April Home Haywards Heath

16 April Away Ashford United

18 April Home Whitstable Town