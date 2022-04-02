Every Moment is a Fresh Beginning showcase now open at Pie Factory Margate

Thirty-five local artists are exhibiting more than 100 new artworks in Shoreline’s latest showcase Every Moment is a Fresh Beginning.

The exhibition is taking place at the Pie Factory Gallery in Margate Old Town from now until April 5.

A diverse selection of paintings, ceramics, glasswork, jewellery, woodwork, photography, prints, poetry and creative writing, and textiles are on show. The work is themed on the natural environment, familiar buildings and local scenery, rendered with a fresh perspective by the artists and makers. All works are new pieces that have not been exhibited locally before.

Among those exhibiting is Westgate resident Wilfred Jenkins showing his photos in his first exhibition. Wilfred, who is autistic and hearing impaired, has been working with Thanet photographer Frank Leppard to hone his skills.

Everything is by artists and makers who work with Shoreline which specialises in providing affordable exhibition and retail spaces for established and emerging Kent-based artists, makers and creatives at their two gallery spaces in Thanet – Westgate Galleria and The Eclectic Art Gallery in Margate’s Old Town.

These galleries mean visitors have an opportunity to enjoy unique and affordable collectible art, gifts, homeware, stationery and accessories, buying direct from their makers.

The Every Moment is a Fresh Beginning showcase is an opportunity for the artists to show their larger works, to stretch their wings creatively and collaboratively and for Shoreline to celebrate their inclusive approach, supporting crafters and creative writers as well as visual artists.

Sarah Gibbon and Vivienne Rose, who run Shoreline, selected the works on show from an open call across the two galleries’ 80 plus artists.

They said: “We were thrilled that so many people turned out to support the showcase’s private view on Thursday evening (March 31) despite the dreadful weather that day.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors during the showcase’s opening hours which are 10am to 4pm every day.”

Small groups of artists are on duty throughout the exhibition, giving visitors an opportunity to talk to the makers about their work.