Man’s body found in Margate car park

March 31, 2022 Kathy Bailes

College Walk Photo Roy Foord

A man was found dead in a Margate car park last night (March 30) after a concern for welfare report was received.

Kent Police was called to a report of concern for a person in a car park in College Walk, Margate at 9.26pm.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers and the South East Ambulance Service attended the scene where a man in his 40s was confirmed deceased.

“The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

 

