Clip ‘n Climb Thanet welcomes 500 customers during opening weekend

Some 500 people visited the new Clip ‘n Climb Thanet site during the opening weekend on March 19-20.

The new centre at the Westwood Retail Park in Broadstairs has a variety of colourful climbing challenges, including a 7-metre Vertical Drop Slide, Speed Wall with timer and an augmented gaming climbing wall.

On opening day, Centre Manager Tom Hickman, greeted the first customers with a bottle of champagne and a Clip ‘n Climb goodie bag. Also in attendance was the Clip ‘n Climb mascot, Pip the Possum, who entertained the children and posed for photos with families.

Tom Hickman, said: “I am thrilled that we have been able to open a unique adrenaline-filled attraction in Thanet for families to enjoy. The opening weekend was everything we hoped for and more. Highlights included hosting our first birthday parties, seeing families and friends race up our walls and work together to reach high scores on ValoClimb. We look forward to another packed weekend of laughter, screams and the smell of pizza and pepperoni pizza.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The all-weather climbing centre aims to provide a fun and safe space for the community to climb and unwind with the addition of its in-centre café, overlooking the climbing arena. The centre has more to offer in the coming months including toddler sessions for ages 2-4, climbing sessions for SEN children, adult-only nights and an after school club.

For more information, visit www.thanet.clipnclimb.co.uk