Stagecoach Performing Arts Thanet students on stage at The Shaftesbury Theatre

Talented students from Stagecoach Performing Arts, Thanet, Ashford and Whitstable, were among fourteen other schools across the UK to the stage once again at the historic West End venue, The Shaftesbury Theatre, on Sunday (March 27).

With many postponements taking place in 2020, some of the students were able to return to performing live in front of family and friends at three showcases held at the Shaftesbury in 2021, and now even more schools and students had the opportunity to unite and take to the world-famous stage to build on their creativity, courage and skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

Stagecoach Thanet, alongside various Stagecoach Performing Arts schools, travelled to London to perform over the weekend with a total of 315 students from across the country.

Briony Tanner, Senior Marketing Executive at Stagecoach, said: “We are thrilled to be back in the Shaftesbury Theatre once again. We cannot express how proud we are of the students, teachers from all of the schools involved who travelled from across the country to put on another wonderful showcase to kick off the year. It’s so important that children can continue to build on the skills they learn at Stagecoach and more importantly, the skills they will learn in their future careers.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts recently reported a seven per cent rise in student enrolments since 2020, and prides itself on building Creative Courage For Life among students which is more important than ever as children’s mental health, confidence and development have been impacted by the lockdown.

