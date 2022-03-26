Ramsgate sisters set to launch artisan market at Ramsgate’s Centenary Hall

Two Ramsgate sisters are launching a monthly market for crafts and arts with the added attraction of a pop up café and pop up gallery.

Julia and Mizz Sanders, who sell their own goods via online The Interchangeable Craft Emporium, will hold the first fair at Centenary Hall in Hardres Street on April 9.

The duo, who are also members of Margate Operatic Society and will be in Shrek, the last show at Margate Winter Gardens before its closure in August, are hoping to entice lots of independent makers and shoppers to the new event.

Encore dance studio founder Julia, 55, who is currently undergoing home dialysis, said: “We wanted to do this Saturday market for small business people who make their own wares. We will also have promotional stands for events and charities and the pop-up gallery and café.

“Ralph Hoult will also have his Ramsgate exhibition so we are doing lots of things and people can come and have coffee and cake, look at the art, have a chat and browse the stalls.

“Our launch day will have the Ramsgate mayor and Ralph, who is after all Mr Ramsgate.”

Julia is the creator of a range of goods from crystal bead items to hampers and country kitchen tableware while Laleham Gap staff member Mizz, 62, is a painter/decorator who also produces functional furniture with an art theme, wall art and wooden items.

Julia said: “We are trying to do something a bit different and we have always done creative things and with this we can put out our wares and offer that same chance to other people.

“The first event will have pop up stands for the performing arts school and MOS. We have been in Thanet for decades and want to do something that is for our community. We started coming here when my sister was a Red Coat at Cliftonville.

“I came here and then we both had our children and mum and dad came down too so we are really a part of it all.”

The first event on April 9 runs from 10am to 4pm. The craft market will then take place once a month with May 7 and June 4 the next dates and the first Saturday in each month after that.