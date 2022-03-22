Faithless, Norman Jay and more heading to Dreamland’s Scenic Stage

The Last Dance Presents Faithless (DJ Set), Mr Scruff, Crazy P, Norman Jay, Don Letts, Dat Brass, Ashley B and Jo Wallace at Dreamland’s Scenic Stage this September.

The musical force behind Faithless, world-renowned DJ and record producer Sister Bliss works with iconic frontman Maxi Jazz and producer Rollo Armstrong.

It is one of the UK’s most successful electronic acts with a career that includes 8 albums (3 at number 1), and six top 10 singles.

To date, Faithless have sold in excess of 15 million records worldwide and have played live to millions across the world, headlining festivals, stadiums and arenas.

The 18+ event takes place on September 24, 1pm to 11pm.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 25th March at 10am.

