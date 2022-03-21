Thanet donations to Ukraine aid effort continue

Dane Court Grammar School. In Broadstairs has been collecting donations to help people in under fire Ukraine.

A spokesperson said: “The generosity of staff, students and parents alike has been truly overwhelming. All the donations are now bound for Ukraine and we couldn’t have done this without everyone pulling together so well!

“A special thank you must go to Minters of Deal for arranging the loading and transportation of the donations! The school is still collecting donations.”

Thanet Health Community Interest Company, based in Broadstairs, has also been collecting donations from across all GP Practices and the Kent Innovation Centre in Thanet to support Ukrainian refugees.

Staff have been deeply saddened by the growing Ukrainian refugee crisis, and so Thanet Health CIC has made space available at their offices as a local drop off point for any items that people wish to donate to support the humanitarian effort.

Jacob Smith, from Thanet Health CIC, said: “We have received vast quantities of food, medical supplies and personal items which have been transported to Quex Barn and then on to Thanet Earth for distribution and transport by lorry via Manston. This is part of a wider collection scheme across Thanet.

“Thanet Health would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have so generously provided donations throughout the week.”

To help

Cash donations can be made to the Disaster Emergency Committee which works with member charities and local partners operating on the ground in Ukraine and western border countries

https://www.dec.org.uk/

Find the British Red Cross Ukraine crisis appeal here