Doorstep sarnies and ‘wacky creations’ pulling in customers at Westbrook sandwich shop

Inventive sandwiches to get the taste buds going, cake shakes and authentic pie, mash and liquor are just some of the offerings that have customers rolling into a Westbrook sandwich shop.

The Kentish Sandwich Company in Canterbury Road reopened in January with sisters Jenna Wood and Josie Dewing at the helm.

Alongside taste-tingling sandwich fillings such as chunky fish fingers with tartare sauce and meatball and mozzarella there are also a range of cakes, pasta pots, wraps, bagels and cream teas.

The sisters, who took over the shop from Jenna’s stepson after his move to Wales, are now also offering breakfasts and plan to get a premises licence so they can offer customers a glass of wine or beer with their food.

Jenna also runs a beauty clinic in Manston and says she enjoys being kept on her toes with two businesses to manage.

The mum-of-two, from Woodchurch, said: “The Kentish was established in the pandemic by my stepson Tom, but due to family commitments he moved to Wales. I loved the sandwich shop and was on the fence about taking it over.

“I have my clinic but I work that around my own time. Then my sister Josie came back from her travelling and she pushed me to open it up and give it a go, and here we are.”

The top notch sarnies are made with an abundance of home-made fillings often using local produce. These include home-cooked meatballs, pulled pork and salt beef. Customers can also pick up goodies such as banoffee pie, bread pudding and awesome cake shakes.

Jenna said: “All our sandwiches are made fresh with doorstop chunky bread. Our meats are all slow cooked in house over a 10 hour period, our salt beef is also brined 10 days prior to cooking, it’s delicious.

“ All our slaws and sauces are prepped in house as well and fresh produce is sourced locally. We also offer daily specials which are our wacky creations.”

Pal Peter Walford, who recently launched his Sexy Burger business, provides the pie, mash and liquor on Fridays.

Jenna and Josie, who lives in Margate, are already planning extensions to the business with longer opening hours in the summer, the alcohol licence, events for Mothers Day and Easter and the installation of an outside seating area.

Jenna said: “We have loved every minute of it and love chatting to the public. We have quite a few regulars so it is going really well.

“We are open 7am–3pm but we will be extending the times in holidays We are getting our alcohol premises license at the end of the month, so are excited to soon offer Prosecco with our afternoon teas.

“On Mother’s Day we are opening on the Sunday for afternoon teas and will also be offering delivery.

“At Easter we are putting on a free Easter egg hunt for the kids and any donations will go to the children’s Rainbow ward at QEQM Hospital.

“We are putting some artificial grass outside with tables and chairs to make it move inviting for customers when the sun is out.”

The sisters are also keen to make sure any food left over is used in the best way by popping into Margate and giving it to those in the town who are sleeping rough.

Jenna said: “On Saturdays any leftover produce is made up for the homeless. We hate waste so if anyone has good ideas about how to distribute this we’d love to hear them.”

Further plans are to provide hamper baskets for a bike shop so customers can take them on their ride and there will be further additions to the dessert menu.

Find The Kentish Sandwich Company at 141 Canterbury Road, Westbrook, or check them out on facebook by clicking here