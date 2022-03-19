Virtual journey to S Lucia for Ramsgate Arts Primary pupils

Children at Ramsgate Arts Primary packed their bags for an imaginary journey around the island of St Lucia.

As part of their topic People and Places, Year 3 pupils accompanied Freshwater Theatre on a virtual trip to explore the Caribbean paradise.

Together they climbed the tapered Piton mountains, helped out at a banana plantation, visited a rainforest and looked around a traditional school.

The educational adventure clearly made a major impact on the children.

Karina, aged seven, said: “I loved pretending to be a tour guide in the rainforest. We saw water spiders,” while Avi, eight, added: “I was a fisherman and I had to catch fish for my family.”

Agnes, eight, explained: “My favourite bit was doing the limbo and all the music.” Dalia, eight, said: “I thought that it was really fun and I liked being on the bus, it was so bumpy,” and Vincent, eight, summed it up well: “I loved exploring and all of the different jobs we got to do.”

Teacher Claire O’Flaherty said: “The children were captivated throughout and really enjoyed all of the activities. It was wonderful to see them so immersed in their learning and they were talking about this experience for days.”

Head of School Nick Budge believes in giving pupils as many different learning opportunities as possible. He said: “This virtual trip to St Lucia was brilliantly delivered by the theatre group who made the island adventure come alive for them.”