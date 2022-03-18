Man jailed after breaching restraining order aimed at protecting Margate victim

A man has been jailed for repeatedly breaching a restraining order imposed to protect a victim in Margate.

Teo Weston was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order at Canterbury Crown Court in April 2020 after he admitted putting the woman in fear of violence.

The court order prohibited him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly or entering her street in Margate.

Despite the order, Weston attended the street on 2 November 2021 and followed the victim to a shop, acting aggressively towards her when she emerged.

On 5 February this year, Weston met the victim at a hotel in Canterbury. He grabbed her by the neck and smashed a bottle, holding it to his own neck.

Police were called and Weston was found nearby. He was aggressive towards officers and was tasered before being arrested. He was still in possession of the broken bottle, as well as a quantity of cannabis.

At court, Weston admitted two counts of breaching the restraining order, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

The 35-year-old, of Priory Road, Barking, east London, was jailed for a total of two years and eight months at Canterbury Crown Court yesterday (March 17).

A new 10-year restraining order was imposed on him, to further protect the victim upon his release.

PC Philippa Wheeler, of the East Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: “Kent Police puts victims at the heart of everything we do and obtaining court orders, like those in this case, is one of the tools open to us.

“Breach of those orders is a criminal offence and I am pleased the court has recognised the seriousness of that in imposing this prison sentence.”

For more information on how the force is tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, and for safety advice, visit www.kent.police.uk/police-forces/kent-police/areas/kent-police/about-us/tackling-violence-against-women-and-girls