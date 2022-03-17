Man remanded on Ramsgate arson and endangering life charges

A Ramsgate man accused of 10 counts of arson and.one count of reckless arson endangering life following multiple vehicle fires in the town has been remanded in custody.

Toby Pierce, of Dane Road, who is also charged with one count of assault, appeared at Folkestone Magistrates Court yesterday (March 16).

Just after midnight in the early hours of Monday (March 14) Kent Police was made aware by Kent Fire and Rescue Service that a car was alight in Newcastle Hill in the town and that it was believed to be suspicious.

Further vehicle fires were reported shortly after in Finsbury Road, Broad Street, Anns Road, Church Road and Denmark Hill.

One of the vehicles alight was an occupied campervan. No injuries were reported. In total, damage was caused to ten vehicles.

The 20-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged. The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that he is next due in court for a pre-trial preparatory hearing on April 19 at Canterbury Crown Court and has been remanded in custody until that date.

A 19-year-old man from Ramsgate arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of cannabis has been released on bail until 11 April while the investigation into the incident continues.

