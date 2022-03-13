Thanet community news: Rock The Pav, Help Ukraine, author event for Oasis, QEQM, Rotary, allotment fund, Martha Trust and more

RockthePav

Generous music fans at a free mini festival in Broadstairs have donated more than £1000 to cancer charities.

RockthePav at the Pavilion in Harbour Street took centre stage as five bands played throughout the afternoon (Sunday, March 6) for an audience of hundreds who cheered and clapped each performance.

It was the fourth RockthePav fundraiser since 2018 which have now topped £9,000 in total for charities – and the showcase was welcomed back in enthusiastic and energetic style after a two-year lay-off due to pandemic restrictions.

The organisers said: “We offer a thousand thankyous to our generous supporters who raised just over £1,000 in one afternoon.

“It was great to be back. The welcome was terrific and the support we received was fantastic. It was one of the first major music events since restrictions were formally lifted a few weeks ago and people came along to see some great live music and enjoy themselves.

“There is a small and dedicated team that run RockthePav and we are proud to once again have provided a high quality event that generated much-needed funds to worthwhile causes.

Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund is the main charity to benefit and it raised £1,036.59 on the day, taking the total amount it has received from the music shows to £6,569; an impromptu bucket collection for the Pilgrims Hospice netted a further £30.85.

Yasmin Bailey heads the Thanet fundraising for PCRF. She said:” “Yet again RockthePav was a tremendous success. There was such a great range of terrific music and we are overwhelmed with the generosity of people who donated.

“A huge thank you goes to everyone who worked so hard to put this together. “

The line up featured The Blues Summit; Jeff, Mike and Friends; Free Lunch; The Altones; and Lodestone.

The organisers added:”All the musicians, the sound crew from DB Rising Audio Engineering and Acoustics, and the Pavilion venue operated for free to maximise fund raising, and we were sponsored by RSK environmental, engineering and technical services.

“We are also indebted to various print and online media outlets and radio stations for their support in publicising our event.

“It was a win-win situation. The afternoon provided a brilliant variety of bands to enjoy and it was great to see so many people out enjoying live music while also supporting worthwhile causes.

“We are proud of what we do and we are already considering options and ideas for our next live music fund-raiser.”

*To find out more about the work and research that PCRF undertake, go online to www.pcrf.org.uk or contact Yasmin Bailey at baileyk@tiscali.co.uk or phone 01843 491695.

Help Ukraine

A Ramsgate-based Ukrainian couple have launched a fundraising bid to help their countrymen and women in whichever way they can as Russian forces launch their assault.

Anna and Dima are organising a series of charitable events across east Kent in aid of the Ukrainian appeals led by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Orly-Way Foundation.

In addition to charitable events, they are also looking to hold markets and auctions at which Ukrainian small businesses can sell artworks and other goods.

Their first event is at The Corner, in Whitehall Road, on Saturday, March 19, with more being planned at other venues over the coming weeks.

Their move comes as the Russian invasion unfolds.

Anna and Dima are far from being mere expatriate onlookers. In addition to seeing reports from devastated Ukrainian cities, they also have family holed up in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital surrounded by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Experienced in business, Anna and Dima are determined to do what they can to make a difference.

Anna said: “We’re not just teaming up with Ukrainian people, but with people from all over the world who value democracy and human rights; people who have values and dignity.

“Our immediate families and friends are directly affected by the Russian invasion, with shrapnel falling within 30 metes of their homes. This gives us a strong spirit and motivation to use all our skills and knowledge to support Ukrainians during these times of horror and injustice.”

The couple’s event at The Corner comes in two parts. The first is a family quiz and social event, from 5pm to 7pm, organised by the Community Church Ramsgate. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

The second is a traditional pub-style quiz night, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased via Ticket Tailor. Please bring your own alcohol.

All the proceeds of both events are to be shared between the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Orly-Way Foundation.

Charity is not Anna and Dima’s only motivation. Ukrainian goods and artwork will be available for purchase throughout the afternoon and evening, beginning at 2pm.

Anna said: “We believe support should be provided not just through charity but also by helping small businesses.

“People should always have a chance to earn, rather than just depend on donations. This is why we have also started a project that supports small Ukrainian businesses by helping them establish a presence in the UK.

“These are all first steps for us and we very much hope we’ll be supporting many more people very soon.”

Those who cannot attend but would still like to make a donation can do so via PayPal.

The Disasters Emergency Committee is an umbrella organisation encompassing a number of major charities. These include: ActionAid, the British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International, Christian Aid, Age UK, the International Rescue Committee, Oxfam and Save the Children.

Together with their local partners, DEC is working in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to provide food, water, shelter and medical assistance. For further details:

https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Founded by Ukrainian Michael Kacherai, the Orly-Way Foundation covers medical expenses and provides humanitarian relief and rehab projects for the victims of war and natural disasters. It aims to provide Ukrainian forces and civilians with blood and other healthcare products directly from US manufacturers at discount prices.

Further details: https://orly-way.org/

Anyone interested in supporting Anna and Dima can follow their work on Facebook and Instagram: https://www.facebook.com/helpukraineinuk

Oasis Domestic Abuse Service and BroadstairsLit

Kent charity Oasis Domestic Abuse Service and BroadstairsLit came together on Sunday, March 6 to host a special event with bestselling novelist Erin Kelly, raising £1,700.

Erin Kelly In Conversation with BroadstairsLit took place at The Yarrow Hotel in Broadstairs with a packed room of avid readers. Guests enjoyed a glass of prosecco on arrival followed by a delicious Cream Tea.

The interview was hosted by BroadstairsLit’s Denise Martin-Harker and audience questions were insightful and entertaining with the best question being gifted a signed copy of Erin’s latest novel Watch Her Fall.

Erin also auctioned the chance to name a character in her next book, The Skeleton Key, to be published in September 22. The winning bidder was Stu Cummins so look out for his name in Erin’s next novel!

Erin signed copies of her novels with books provided by Waterstones, Westwood Cross.

Loukia Michael, Head of Fundraising at Oasis said: “I would like to thank both Erin and Denise for a wonderfully engaging event and for helping Oasis to raise funds to provide specialist services for children affected by domestic abuse. The children we support have been made even more vulnerable by the pandemic and need our help now more than ever before.”

Oasis Domestic Abuse Service was founded in 1994 and works across Thanet, Dover, North Kent and Medway to offer refuge accommodation, and ongoing support to families who have suffered domestic abuse. Oasis keep victims safe, helps them rebuild their lives and supports children and young people in refuge and the wider community.

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

Because of the pandemic it has been a while since we have staged a fundraising event and so we are delighted to holding this Afternoon Tea. It promises to be a very enjoyable afternoon for all the family whilst raising funds to help us finance items that benefit the patients & staff at our local hospital.

Please book early to avoid disappointment by using the email or phone number shown.

Combined Rotary Clubs of Thanet

The combined Rotary Clubs of Thanet are working together to support the people in Ukraine. Every small thing that we do to help will make a huge difference to the Ukrainian people who are facing unimaginable suffering. As the conflict escalates, millions of children and their families are in danger so we must join together and do whatever we can. Thank you.

Please join us by donating whatever you can to the following link:

https://giving.give-star.com/online/rotary-foundation-of-the-united-kingdom/disaster-response

Statement from Rotary International: “It is a tragic and sad time for the people of Ukraine and the world.

At Rotary, we are deeply concerned by the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the escalating loss of life and humanitarian hardship there. Continued military action against Ukraine will not only devastate the region, but also risk spreading tragic consequences across Europe and the world.

As one of the world’s largest humanitarian organizations, we have made peace the cornerstone of our global mission. We join the international community in calling for an immediate cease fire, withdrawal of Russian forces, and a restoration of diplomatic efforts to resolve this conflict through dialogue.

In the past decade, Rotary clubs in Ukraine, Russia and nearby countries have transcended national differences and have actively engaged in peace-building projects to promote goodwill and to marshal assistance for the victims of war and violence. Today, our thoughts are with our fellow Rotary members and others in Ukraine coping with these tragic events. Rotary International will do everything in its power to bring aid, support and peace to the region.”

Kent Community Foundation

Community allotments are a great way of making friends, improving mental health, living a healthier lifestyle, and preserving the environment while attracting wildlife to the area.

The Amity Allotment Fund, forms part of Kent Community Foundation’s environmental strategy and will open with £50k to encourage the expansion of existing allotments or to establish new sites throughout Kent.

The fund will distribute grants of up to £7,500 to cover start-up costs for new allotments or ongoing expenses for more established sites. Applications for funding would be considered for legal, or insurance costs, site purchase or rent costs, as well as the purchase of seeds, plants, tools, sheds, benches, fencing, water tanks, or communal tools.

To meet the Kent Community Foundation funding criteria, allotments wishing to apply should be properly established as a community resource, with a governing document, trustees or a management committee, and a named bank account and the grants team may wish to make a site visit.

Natalie Smith, Director of Grants and Impact, Kent Community Foundation, said, “We know how important allotments are to bring communities together, preserve the environment and provide a fantastic area for wildlife, and we are delighted that the Amity Allotment Fund will support existing sites as well as help with the costs to create new community allotments.”

To apply to the Amity Allotment Fund, visit www.kentcf.org.uk/funding/amityallotmentfund

Martha Trust

Music on the Farm 2022, a fabulous one day festival in aid of Martha Trust, is set to take place in the fields of Solley’s Ice Cream Parlour in Ripple on Sunday June 26 from 12noon – 8pm.

A host of local acts will be performing a variety of musical styles from modern hits to bluesy beats, Rock to cheesy tunes

The Line Up has now been confirmed and released and promises to keep you entertained from start to finish!

Your performers for the day are: Andy Lawrence, The Bad Penny Band, PLAY, Your Shout, The Martellos, Lofty Harris and FNKHAUS.

There will be dance displays by Dean Academy of Performing Arts.

Entertainer and singer Sarah Banks will once again take to the stage to be your compere for the day, Dover Media Group will be videoing the day and Sharon Powell is the official photographer.

There will be plenty to keep the kids busy too with six hours of children’s entertainment organised by Creative Arts Workshop Leader and Event Planner Lizzie Willis- and her dedicated team of workshop leaders. All the children’s activities in this area are included in the ticket price.

There will also be face painting and hair glitter by Anna’s Face Candy, The Paint Station will be onsite where parents and children can make a gift for a small cost to take home and even maybe a visit from the fire brigade!

The Martha Tent will be present, Hook a Duck and Coconut Shy plus merchandise so there really is something for all the family to enjoy.

There will also be a Mobiloo on site , making the event fully accessible for all. A Mobiloo is a mobile accessible toilet with adult-sized changing bench, hoist and a friendly attendant.

Bring a picnic or enjoy food and drink from one of the onsite vendors and bars. There will be a selection of local to Kent vendors that include a BBQ and full bar by LilyRoos, The Larder serving delicious vegan and vege food plus a meat feast stall,The Reggae Shack serving authentic Jamaican food, Drink Outside the Box horsebox bar, Real Deal Roasters, GinSane Gin and Prosecco Bar, Winnie & Flo serving candy floss, slushes and more plus Cookes Cakery with delicious bakes and of course Solley’s Ice Cream.

Martha Trust is open to one more food stall being involved so if you would like to learn more about being involved, please contact the charity.

All vendors will be donating 20% of their sales back to Martha. There will be a big auction plus a raffle and barrow of booze to win on the day

The Main Event Sponsorship has been provided by event partners CH Staffing and Solleys’s Farm Ice cream .

If your business would like to learn more about sponsoring this event or can supply a raffle or auction prize, please contact Fundraising on 01304 610448 or email fundraising@marthatrust.org.uk

Deal Radio will be broadcasting live throughout the day from the event if you cannot attend .

Doors open at 12 noon and tickets, in advance, cost £30 for a family (2 adults and up to 3 children under 16 years of age), single tickets cost £12 per adult and £5 per child.

There are limited Gazebo plots available at £40 per plot . Guests would be responsible for supplying their own gazebo.

You can purchase tickets online at www.marthatrust.org.uk/musiconthefarm or by calling 01304 610448.

Tickets are also on sale from Solleys Ice cream when they open the parlour to the public in April.

UK Creative Festival

A mentor programme has been put together by UK Creative Festival with The Creative Foundation and the Creative Mentor Network.

The programme has been designed to help 30 aspiring young creatives from the Thanet and Kent region. They will be matched with a creative from the Film, Film Production and Marketing industries who will support, guide and introduce them to the variety of creative opportunities the industries have to offer.

For these young creatives to be eligible they will need to have qualified for free school meals.

We are keen for every young creative in Thanet to hear about this and although this programme can initially only support 30 young creatives we are also planning to once again host a careers fair at the UK Creative Festival, Dreamland Margate at the start of September where all young creatives are invited to attend and discover the variety of creative roles that there are in the creative industries.

Apply through the CMN site here

Or through Instagram…here