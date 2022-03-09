Appeal for witnesses after burglary at Hogman Family Butchers

Witnesses are being sought after cash was stolen from a St Peter’s butchers’ shop.

Between 4pm on Saturday 5 March and 5.30am on Tuesday 8 March, it was reported that Hogman Family Butchers in High Street, St Peter’s, was broken into.

Money from the till was stolen and drawers and cabinets were searched. Meat was also taken.

The shop is back open for business as usual.

Officers are investigating the burglary and want to hear from any witnesses or anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the High Street, near to the junction with Alderney Gardens.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/43694/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org.