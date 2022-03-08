Worried About Henry bass festival heading to Dreamland

Having already made a name for itself through last year’s seafront events ‘On The Beach’ in Brighton, and ‘On The Pier’ in Hastings, Worried About Henry has pulled together the biggest names in UK bass to provide Margate with an all-day festival.

Taking over Dreamland, thousands of bass fans will find a who’s who of top tier DJs performing throughout the day, with a dozen artists putting the venue through its paces from 3pm to 11pm on June 25.

Anthem-making machine Wilkinson is bringing his DJ set alongside the master hype-machine MC Ad-Apt, scene legend Shy FX and Kings of the Rollers.

The three giant acts are going to be joined by some of the biggest names from across the scene including Bou, Clipz. Hype and Randall, Nia Archives and AMA, Turno and a special unannounced guest.

Line-up

Wilkinson Dj Set Feat. Mc Ad-Apt

Shy Fx

Kings Of The Rollers & Inja

Bou B2b Clipz

Hype B2b Randall

Nia Archives B2b Ama

Turno B2b Very Special Unannounced Guest

Support From: Natty Lou

MCs: Stamina / Haribo / Deefa

Tickets from £33 at worriedabouthenry.com / skiddle.com / axs.com / dreamland.co.uk