Imaginative Book Day fun at Chilton Primary School

Creativity was at the heart of Chilton Primary’s School’s celebration of World Book Day.

Children enjoyed taking part in a range of drama activities, colourful and thoughtful artwork, and performance poetry.

Each year group focused on a different poetry book to explore in both content and style, ranging from Zim Zam Zoom for Reception pupils to Caribbean Dozen for Year 4 classes.

The fun learning was not confined to World Book Day alone, with a deeper focus on literacy throughout the week.

This included a reading bingo challenge across the age groups that included girls and boys tackling challenges such as reading to a pet and enjoying a book in the strangest place they could find.

Videos of staff reading their favourite poem, book or simply retelling a story from memory were posted for all to enjoy.

Pupils also engaged with the MyOn online reading format, with each class set a reading challenge.

And the most colourful aspect of the day saw children and staff dressed as a character from their favourite book.

Head of School Kate Law said: “Our children love World Book Day and we work hard to ensure they obtain maximum fun and broaden their knowledge through exploring the written and spoken word.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“We expand the event into a week of experiences which reinforces our ongoing literacy learning.

“And once again the sheer imagination and attention to detail in the outfits the children and staff wore to school was so impressive.”