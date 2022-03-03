Thanet Open Studios is back for 2022 and applications to take part are open now

Thanet Open Studios returns this summer after a three-year break.

Artists and makers will be opening up studios and homes across the isle over three weekends in August.

The event is organised by artists Mike Samson of York Street Gallery and Emily Tull. It features many of the Isle’s finest creatives and gives new artists a chance to exhibit their work.

Thanet Open Studios happens over seven days and across three weekends – August 13th/14th, 20th/21st and 27th/28th/29th.

Applications are now open for artists and artisans to take part Email Thanetopenstudios@gmail.com to request a form and further information. The deadline for entries is April 30.