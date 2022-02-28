New digital system for real time info on waste and recycling services

Thanet council is launching a new digital system for residents to access waste and recycling services online.

People can view real-time information about their bin collections – including the reason why their bin may have been missed or if a bin was uncollected because of a problem accessing their road.

Via the new system, residents can report any issues quickly without needing to complete a form. Bin collection calendars can also be checked on the system and subscriptions can be made to the council’s garden waste services.

Cllr Bob Bayford, Cabinet Member for Environmental Services at Thanet District Council, said: “This new system will not only improve the efficiency of the service, which helps to keep Thanet clean, but importantly it will bring the costs associated with recollecting missed bins down too.

“ It is more important than ever for our residents to present their containers/bins or bags at the boundary of their property by 6am on the day of collection. Collections cannot be rearranged if bins are not correctly presented on time or if they contain the wrong waste type.”

To sign up and create an account, visit wasteservices.thanet.gov.uk or scan this QR code to set up your account.

Once you have registered your address, you can:

check the collection calendar and what goes in what bin

Access the status of you bin collection round in real-time

report a missed collection and get feedback on why it was missed (e.g. bin not presented, non-permitted items, access issues, operational issues etc)

sign up to and manage your garden waste subscription

change your address or add up to three other addresses (e.g. as a landlord or on behalf of other people as well as yourself).

For more information on the new digital system visit the TDC website.

