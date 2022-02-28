Holy Trinity & St John’s pupils take part in football fun

Year 6 pupils at Holy Trinity & St John’s Primary School in Margate enjoyed a morning learning about how heart rate is affected during exercise.

Scholars from Margate FC, based at Herne High Hay, planned a morning of football activities for the pupils, which included teaching the pupils how to measure their resting heart rate and their working heart rate. The pupils enjoyed taking part in a range of fun football activities whilst investigating how their heart rate was affected.

PE lead teacher at Holy Trinity & St Johns CEP school James Hood said: “Our year 6 pupils have been learning about the heart within Science lessons, so this was a great opportunity to develop this knowledge further in a sporting environment.

“Lots of our pupils enjoy playing football and it’s a great way to engage with them. They all had a brilliant time.”