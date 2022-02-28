12 jobs created with Deichmann store opening at Westwood Cross

Shoe store Deichmann, is set to open its doors in Westwood Cross tomorrow (March 1).

Deichmann’s new 668 metre squared unit is next to All Sorts of Sweets & Stuff. The store opening is creating permanent jobs for 12 people, including manager positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

The Westwood Cross store will welcome all customers to its friendly layout, with all stock available on the shop floor so that customers can easily access and locate styles to try on and select the size of their choice without having to wait for assistance.

Deichmann will hold a celebration of the new opening on Saturday, March 5 with in store offers throughout the day:

Free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers on Saturday 5th March (up to £25.00)

Opening offers on a select range of shoes

Limited edition bags for the first 500 customers

In-store spin the wheel game and digital slot machine game with exclusive discounts and giveaways to win

Deichmann has a wide range of women’s shoes, bags and accessories and a full range of men’s and children’s shoes, as well as unique and exclusive lines from brands such as adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers. These come with a price promise., ensuring that customers are refunded the difference if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer. There is also an extensive ‘comfort’ range..

The shoe retailer alo collaborates with fashion designers and A-List stars such as singer/songwriter Rita Ora. Previous collaborations include British singing sensation, Ellie Goulding, design duo, Nova Chiu, and Hollywood celebrity, Halle Berry.

The brand has stores in 31 countries and 120 stores in the UK, including several in Kent.