St Lawrence juniors to welcome Thanet author Tamara Macfarlane for World Book Day

St Lawrence junior college in Ramsgate is gearing up for the 25th anniversary of World Book Day next month with author workshops and a character disco on the cards.

On March 3 children are encouraged to come into school dressed up as either a character from their favourite book or in an outfit which represents a future career.

The school will be visited by author and parent Tamara Macfarlane and her assistant Gilbert Giggles – master of disaster! Tamara will be talking to the children about some of her wonderful books: Dylan’s Amazing Dinosaurs, Amazing Esme, and Dragon World.

With the aid of top children’s entertainer, Gilbert Giggles, Tamara has held some 180 school author events for the Amazing Esme series and the Dylan’s Amazing Dinosaur Series.

Tamara has been a judge on The Costa, The UKLA and The Banford Boase book awards. Her book store chain, the Moon Lane Group with a branch in Ramsgate, has been awarded Children’s Bookseller of the year in 2017, 2020 and 2021.

On the day Nursery, Reception and Year 1 will cover Dylan’s Amazing Dinosaurs and Dinosaur Roar. An exciting opportunity for imaginations to explore the prehistoric wonderland created in Dylan’s Amazing Dinosaurs books.

Years 2, 3 and 4 will cover Amazing Esme. Gilbert Giggles, circus performer extraordinaire will present interactive activities. Children will take the chance to pull a character from a suitcase, dress up as a donkey, run away with the circus, and create a spontaneous setting.

Years 5 & 6 will cover Dragon World and will journey into the deepest depths of the oceans and the highest tips of the tallest mountains to discover the fascinating history of dragons.

All the children on the day will receive a £1 book token which they can exchange for one of the official 12 World Book Day selected books.