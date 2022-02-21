Fire crews called to Ramsgate and Birchington as high winds cause further damage to properties

High winds last night and earlier today have resulted in with Kent Fire and Rescue being called out for falling tiles in Ramsgate and Birchington and a damaged chimney stack, also in Ramsgate.

The continuing issues follow damage from Storm Eunice on Friday and further high winds through the weekend and this morning (February 21).

Last night Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8.20pm to reports of a damaged chimney stack and falling bricks in Queen Street, Ramsgate.

Three fire engines attended, as well as a height vehicle, and crews worked to make the scene at McGillan & Woodell gallery safe. Kent Police also attended and assisted with traffic management. No casualties were reported.

Crews stopped at the scene at 11pm.

This morning at 9.05am Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of falling roof tiles from a building in Chatham Street, Ramsgate.

One fire engine and a height vehicle attended, and crews helped to make the scene safe. The road was closed while the height vehicle was in use. No casualties were reported.

Crews stopped at the scene at 11.44am.

Also today at 9.50am Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of falling roof tiles from a commercial premises in Station Road, in Birchington.

One fire engine and a height vehicle attended, and crews helped to make the scene safe. No casualties were reported.

Crews finished at the scene at 11.40am.

A speed restriction is also in place across the Southeastern network until at least 4pm. This is a safety precaution due to the increased risk of fallen trees and debris on the tracks. Trees have been weakened over the last few days and response teams have been stretched to their limit.

Some 4,500 homes in Kent are still without power after damage to UK Power Networks equipment on Friday.