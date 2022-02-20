Power cut misery continues at 9,800 Kent properties

There are 9,800 Kent properties still without power today (February 20 at 11.30am) due to damage caused by Storm Eunice on Friday.

UK Power Networks teams aim to restore power to the majority of homes and businesses by the end of today.

A statement from the firm says: “Within 24 hours of Storm Eunice clearing the South East and East of England on Friday, our engineers had restored electricity to 95% of the 679,700 properties affected.

“We appreciate that some customers have been without power for longer than we would usually expect, due to the extensive damage caused to overhead power lines by 80mph winds.

“We are working tirelessly to restore power supplies as quickly as is safely possible.

“Please remember:

• Treat damaged electricity cables as live, stay away and call us immediately on 105. If you see lines that are down or causing significant risk to the public call 999.

• You only need to call us once to let us know you’re without power. We’re doing everything we can to get the power back on, and need to keep the phone lines free for people reporting safety issues and to help vulnerable residents.

• Everyone entitled to a payment in line with the Electricity Guaranteed Standards will be contacted proactively by our teams via SMS, email or letter in the following days.

“We understand that some customers may have been without electricity for longer than we would usually expect, due to the extensive damage caused by Storm Eunice. Please be assured any customers entitled to a payment in line with the Electricity Guaranteed Standards will be contacted proactively by our teams via SMS, email or letter in the following days.

“If you don’t hear from us and it’s been more than ten days of your power being restored, you can contact us to check if you are eligible for compensation by completing the following form: Storm compensation form “

There are currently 6,700 properties across the East of England and 18,900 across the South East, without power, including the 9,800 in Kent.

Food trucks have been sent to deliver 8,000 hot meals to areas that have been off supply for the longest.

UK Power Networks is continuing to send generators to the worst impacted areas and have contacted all customers in extremely vulnerable circumstances to provide 1-2-1 support.

They also have vans out for people to charge their mobile phones. Call advisors have been offering customers takeaway’ since yesterday and will continue to do so this evening for vulnerable customers.

They are also offering hotel accommodation to vulnerable customers who are still without power. If you or someone you know is in vulnerable circumstances, call 105.

For anyone who needs extra support during a power cut, they can also call 0800 028 4581 and ask about the Priority Services Register.

Find the UK Power Networks map with details here