Power still out for thousands of Kent properties

Thousands of properties in Kent are still without power this evening (February 19) after outages caused by Storm Eunice yesterday.

Although 90% of properties have had electricity restored there are still 22,600 in Kent without power, including homes in Thanet. And many properties may not see power restored until tomorrow afternoon, according to current estimates. UK Power Networks’ equipment was damaged in more than 1,800 locations.

UK Power Networks say: “We are currently part of the national clear-up operation after Storm Eunice, which caused a month’s worth of faults on electricity networks across the South East and East yesterday.

“Our teams have restored power to more than 90% of properties affected, and are prioritising damage affecting the largest groups of customers first.

“We are working hard to restore the majority of power supplies by the end of tomorrow (Sunday) if not sooner.

“We understand that some customers may have been without electricity for longer than we would usually expect, due to the extensive damage caused by Storm Eunice. Please be assured any customers entitled to a payment in line with the Electricity Guaranteed Standards will be contacted proactively by our teams via SMS, email or letter in the following days.

“We have restored power to 563,400 properties. Numbers will change and there are currently 24,000 properties without power across the East of England and 40,100 off across the South East.”

UK Power Networks is due to issue an update at 8pm.

For anyone who needs extra support during a power cut call 0800 028 4581 and ask about the Priority Services Register.

Find the UK Power Networks map with details here