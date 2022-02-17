Harbour Fish Bar shut under emergency court order over ‘serious risk of contamination of food’

Harbour Fish Bar in Ramsgate has been shut down under a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order.

The takeaway, in Harbour Street, was shut after a Thanet council officer inspection on February 9 found water leaking into the food preparation area and flooding the floor creating “a serious risk of contamination of food.”

A court order from Margate Magistrates was made then made to shut the premises.

A notice on the window of the business publicising the closure order says: “These conditions posed an imminent risk of injury to health and the Court hereby makes a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order prohibiting the use of the premises, the processes and the equipment at the premises known as Harbour Fish Bar, from February 9 until such time as Thanet District Council issues a certificate to the effect that there no longer exists an imminent risk of injury to health at the premises.”

Thanet council has been asked for further details.