Five job fairs in five weeks for Thanet

Five job fairs will be held in Thanet in the coming weeks as unemployment figures fall and there is an upturn in job opportunities across the district.

Job Centre work service manager Anthony March said: “Ramsgate saw 8.7% of customers return to work, up from 8.4% in the previous week, whilst Margate saw 9.9% movement into work in the last week, up from 6.9% in the previous week..

“With the end of Kickstart fast approaching and the introduction of the Way to Work campaign we are running several jobs fairs across the isle with five over the next five weeks.

“We are working with CH Staffing to recruit and offer training for 10 SIA licenced staff a month. We are working with Complete Training Group to deliver sector specific jobs fairs at Margate Football Club over the coming months with their first being Care2Care supporting recruitment in the care sector.”

Upcoming jobs fairs include:

February 23, 10:00-14:00 New Year New Job New You Jobs Fair Argyle Centre, Ramsgate February23, 09:30-15:30 Care2Care Jobs Fair Margate Football Club March 9, 10:00-14:00 Way to Work Jobs Fair Argyle Centre, Ramsgate March 23, 10:00-14:00 Way to Work Jobs Fair Argyle Centre, Ramsgate March 24, 09:30-15:30 Hospitality Jobs Fair Margate Football Club

Anyone interested in attending should speak to their Job Centre work coach to book a space.

Mr March added: “We ran a successful care fair last week with 100% of customers being offered full time roles, this was linked to our Care SWAP which provided pre-employment training and guaranteed interviews for participants.

“Planning permission has just been submitted for the former Aldi site in Boundary Road, Ramsgate to open a new Home Bargains store offering 70 full and part time jobs.

“Planning permission has also been agreed for Canadian fast food restaurant chain to open next to Tesco Westwood Cross site which will offer 30 full-time jobs and 40 part time jobs.”