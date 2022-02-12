Last chance to submit to LGBT+ History Month exhibition open call

There are two days left to make a submission to The Margate School’s open call for LGBT+ History Month.

The arts school is offering free exhibition space for a week, plus the option of £100 for an artist talk or £200 for a workshop.

The open call says: “We are looking for work that explores the history of the LGBT+ community and are particularly keen to hear from local LGBT+ artists and other under-represented groups.

“Our vision is to continue supporting and developing projects involving diverse creative communities encouraging local and wider engagement, such as Margate Pride.”

The Margate School is a multifunctional space and can facilitate a wide range of artworks – all art forms are welcome to be submitted.

As a non-profit operating on a tight budget, the school is unable to assist with the cost of the exhibition, transportation of artworks to and from the gallery, or the cost of framing any of the artworks in the show.

The exhibition will be on display for one week from February 21-28 and The Margate School will promote the exhibition online and posters publicised locally.

Submit applications by midnight on Sunday (February 13) to exhibitions coordinator Lisa Hawkins – lisa@themargateschool.com

You can learn more about the open call here: https://bit.ly/3JfE0vf