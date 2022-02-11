Funeral and Turner Contemporary service to mark life of Margate artist and disability activist Lizzy Rose

The funeral of artist and disability activist Lizzy Rose take place this Tuesday (February 15), and her family are inviting friends to witness the hearse carrying her to Bekesbourne Church and to join them after the service at Turner Contemporary.

Born in 1988, Lizzy was well-known locally and was building a national reputation with her work. She trained at Central Saint Martins in London, before working with LIMBO arts in Margate from 2012-15 as Assistant Curator.

In 2016, she became part of the programming team at CRATE, and she was an Associate at Open School East in 2018. Lizzy showed work as part of Art In Romney Marsh, Whitstable Satellite, and Margate Now. She has two works in The Open at Turner Contemporary, selected by the Turner Contemporary Access Group and by Margate Pride.

Lizzy worked at Turner Contemporary, as a Gallery Assistant and Navigator, and was part of the curatorial team for the Journeys With The Waste Land exhibition.

Nationally, Lizzy was known for her work as a disabled artist and her campaigning for fairer working conditions for disabled artists will form a lasting legacy.

Lizzy lived with the immune condition Crohn’s Disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease, and intestinal failure.

The horse-drawn hearse will leave funeral director CW Lyons & Son, 70 Military Road, Canterbury CT1 1ND, shortly after 11am and take the New Dover Road to St Peter’s Church, Bekesbourne, CT4 5ET. The journey will take around 45 minutes. The church service will take place at noon.

After the service, there will be a reception at Turner Contemporary, Margate at 2pm, and all are welcome.

Flowers can be sent to the undertakers CW Lyons & Son, and donations to charity Chrohn’s & Colitis UK at wwe.chronsandcolitis.org.uk